Nebraska Volleyball's new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly to receive a massive welcome in home stadium

Dani Busboom Kelly is set to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the new head coach for the upcoming season. The team recently announced a public celebration to welcome her, inviting fans to participate.

On Wednesday, January 29, Nebraska Volleyball announced the retirement of long-time head coach John Cook, who is stepping down from his role after 25 seasons. Following this, Busboom Kelly, a former Husker herself, was appointed as the team’s fourth head coach.

Busboom Kelly will officially join the Huskers on Thursday, February 6. The team has planned a grand welcome celebration for her, as announced on their official Instagram account.

“Thursday is BBK day in Lincoln. Join us in welcoming @coachdbk and her family back to Nebraska for a celebration at The Bob. Event begins at 2:00 PM CT and is free and open to the public,” the post read.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Before starting her coaching career, Dani Busboom Kelly was a key player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She led the team to the 2006 National Championships title and helped them achieve a 124-10 record.

Busboom Kelly also served as an assistant coach for the Huskers from 2012 to 2016. In a press release, the 39-year-old expressed her excitement about returning to her alma mater.

“The opportunity to come home to Nebraska is more than a dream come true," Busboom Kelly said. "I want to thank Troy Dannen, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, and Kristen Brown for their trust in me to continue the legacy of Nebraska volleyball. A huge thank you to John Cook. I would not be here without his mentorship and support.

"I’ve gotten chills listening to the roars in the Coliseum and now Devaney since I was nine years old. Nebraska is the greatest place in the world to play volleyball and I am honored to be a part of it once again! My family and I can’t wait to get to work and bring more championships home. Go Big Red!”

Prior to rejoining the Huskers in 2025, Dani Busboom Kelly was the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals. She joined the team in late 2016 and led them to their highest program finish in 2019, reaching the NCAA Championships quarterfinals. She later guided the Cardinals to the final four in 2021 and the finals in 2022 and 2024.

