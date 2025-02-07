Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known as she receives massive welcome while taking over as the head coach of Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently opened up about receiving a welcome ceremony from the team. Kelly previously coached Louisville for eight years.

Kelly was born in Nebraska and was a part of the program as a player from 2003 to 2006. She then joined the program as an assistant during 2012-2016 and is currently hired as the head coach of the Husker volleyball program. She recently received a huge welcome to the Nebraska volleyball team.

Kelly received a massive honor from the team authorities, including Kristen Btown, Deputy Athletic Director of the team. The team shared a picture on their Instagram handle from the head coach's welcome ceremony, where she posed with the team's faculty and her son, Gregory Boone, holding a Nebraska jersey in their hands.

Resharing this post on her Instagram story, Dani Busboom Kelly gushed over his son for being the center of attention on the stage and wrote:

"Boone stealing the show per usual!"

Busboom Kelly's Instagram story

Ahead of Kelly, John Cook was the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team for 25 years. He played a significant role in making the Cornhuskers one of the successful ones in the NCAA Division in women's volleyball, as under his tenure, the team won four national championships.

Kelly shared a hug with Cook after he retired and took to her Instagram story, opening up about the moment. The caption read:

"What a special moment.🥹 "

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about receiving players' support after her new transition as a head coach

New headcoach of Nebraska Cornhuskers, Busboom Kelly - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Husker volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about receiving support from the Nebraska team members. She spoke about their reaction and revealed that although it was a difficult task for them to bid goodbye to John Cook, they extended their support toward her.

"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," Dani Busboom Kelly said.

She also opened up about her feelings for Louisville, stating that the team will always hold a special place in her heart.

