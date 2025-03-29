Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and former coach John Cook receive huge welcome as they support ex-players at PVF match

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and former coach John Cook recently received a massive welcome at an Omaha Supernovas game that featured Huskers' ex-players. Cook announced his retirement on January 29, 2025, as the Huskers head coach after leading the program for 25 years.

Ad

Cook produced five Olympians, three Academic All-Americans of the Year, 25 Academic All-Americans, and 10 conference Players of the Year during his coaching years at Nebraska. He first broke his news of retirement to the program's junior outside hitter, Murray.

Murray joined the Huskers in 2023 as a freshman and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The former coach and student recently attended the Pro Volleyball Federation Omaha Supernovas' game against Las Vegas Thrill, where they received a warm welcome. They were seen cheering for ex-Nebraska player Ally Batenhorst.

Ad

Trending

The Omaha Supernovas shared a glimpse of the coach-student duo and wrote:

"John Cook and @harpermurrayy are taking in the match together! 👏"

They further wrote:

"The best duo."

Ad

Former Nebraska volleyball player Batenhorst joined the program in 2021 as a freshman and competed till 2023 before transferring to USC for her graduate season. She recorded her best collegiate season as a junior with the Huskers under the legendary coach Cook with 224 points. She signed with the Omaha Supernovas as a pro player in December 2024.

"I was in shock" - When Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reflected on the moment coach John Cook informed her about his retirement

Harper Murray during the Division I Women's Volleyball in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reflected on the moment John Cook announced his retirement, describing that she was initially upset as he called her on an off day. However, she later noticed the serious expression on Coach Cook's face. Murray recalled she cried after the shocking news.

Ad

"Honestly, like I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast."

Ad

In his coaching journey at Nebraska Volleyball, coach Cook led the team to four NCAA titles in 2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback