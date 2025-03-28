Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and other Nebraska volleyball players react as teammate longs to return to vacation

The Nebraska volleyball players, including Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, Teraya Sigler, Skyler Pierce, Campbell Flynn, and Taylor Landfair, recently shared their thoughts on Keri Leimbach's Instagram post. Leimbach expressed her heartfelt reaction while remembering their day out at a Hawaii beach through her Instagram post.

The Nebraska Volleyball team recently concluded its outstanding 2025 beach volleyball season with a score of 22-3. Leimbach shared an Instagram post featuring snippets of the team's Hawaiian beach vacation. While reminiscing about the trip’s experience, Leimbach wrote:

“When can I go back?”

Screenshot of Keri Leimbach's Instagram post | Credits: IG/keri.leimbach

Middle blocker Andi Jackson, who was named to the 2024 AVCA All-America First Team, replied:

“Let’s go right now!”

Harper Murray also added her thoughts, mentioning:

“aw”

Outside hitter Skyler Pierce expressed:

“literally!!”

Campbell Flynn, the Nebraska Volleyball team’s freshman setter, wrote:

“i miss it😭”

Maisie Boesiger, a senior libero who has thrice been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team, added:

“Reallllll”

Freshman outside hitter Teraya Sigler, also mentioned:

“loveeee”

Senior outside hitter Taylor Landfair added:

“cutsieeeeeeeeee miss girl”

Screenshot of athletes comments on Keri Leimbach's Instagram post | Credits: IG/keri.leimbach

Under the tutelage of the head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, the team registered back-to-back wins after losing its first three matches to Stephen F. Austin, Stetson, and Mercer during its 2025 beach volleyball season.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on returning to Bob Devaney Sports Center as head coach of Nebraska Volleyball team

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly is a former volleyball player who played with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and clinched three Big 12 titles and made two NCAA Final appearances. During her collegiate career, she also earned an NCAA National Championship title under the tutelage of AVCA Hall of Famer former head coach John Cook.

During her introductory press conference via the HuskersOnline, Busboom Kelly reflected on returning to the program as head coach. She shared:

“It's an honor to be part of a place that cares so much about the sport of volleyball and continues to push, push the limits and shows everybody what can be done and that it works and people care. Really grateful having John Cook around and being so supportive, it's meant so much and given me a lot of confidence and has made this transition seamless and exciting and not nerve-wracking or scary.” [0:56 onwards]

She started her coaching career with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers as an assistant head coach. She also served as the assistant head coach of the Louisville Cardinals and the Nebraska Volleyball team. In January 2025, she was named the fourth head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team.

