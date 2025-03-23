Nebraska Volleyball concludes beach season with three wins, sets new college record

The Nebraska Volleyball team finished off their season in style by managing to grab three more wins in California. The Huskers have had an impressive season, with their record being 22-3. The team also broke a couple of college records, for most wins in one season (22) and most consecutive wins in a season (22).

The Nebraska Volleyball team faced three teams on the day, including Santa Barbara, Moorpark and the Master's. They cruised past Santa Barbara and Moorpark, beating them both 5-0. They ended the day by beating the Master's 3-2. The Huskers initially started the season on a bad note, losing three games in a row. However, they made the most impressive comeback, winning 22 games in a row thereafter.

Here is how each pair performed against the three teams Nebraska faced today:

Nebraska 5, Santa Barbara 0

1. Rebekah Allick/Olivia Mauch (NEB) won 21-9, 21-14

2. Andi Jackson/Harper Murray (NEB) won 21-18, 21-16

3. Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce (NEB) won 21-9, 21-1

4. Campbell Flynn/Keri Leimbach (NEB) won 21-12, 21-15

5. Maisie Boesiger/Taylor Landfair (NEB) won 21-14, 21-8

Nebraska 5, Moorpark 0

1. Rebekah Allick/Olivia Mauch (NEB) won 21-9, 21-11

2. Bergen Reilly/Teraya Sigler (NEB) won 21-3, 21-3

3. Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce (NEB) won 21-12, 21-1

4. Campbell Flynn/Keri Leimbach (NEB) won 21-10, 21-11

5. Maisie Boesiger/Taylor Landfair (NEB) won 21-3, 21-5

Nebraska 3, The Master's 2

1. Bergen Reilly/Teraya Sigler (NEB) DNF

2. Rebekah Allick/Olivia Mauch (NEB) DNF

3. Andi Jackson/Harper Murray (NEB) won 21-15, 21-15

4. Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce (NEB) won 21-17, 21-13

5. Campbell Flynn/Keri Leimbach (NEB) won 21-12, 21-17

The Nebraska Volleyball team finished their season on an impressive note, marking the end to a dominant season.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and others share heartfelt reactions to Merrit Beason's life glimpses

Nebraska's Rebekah Allick (L) and Merrit Beason during the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Image via Getty)

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her life at the moment. The now Atlanta Vibe Opposite Hitter represented the Nebraska Volleyball team for two seasons, which were in her junior and senior years. She earned multiple accolades for Nebraska, including being included in the All-Big Ten First Team in 2023 and 2024, as well as being named the AVCA Region Player of the Year in 2023.

Beason took to Instagram to share a post of her life at the moment, which was recieved with overwhelming appreciation from her former teammates. On Instagram, she wrote:

"Blessed,"

Nebraska's kills leader in 2024, Harper Murray, commented on the post, writing:

"Miss u,"

Ex-Nebraska and current San Diego Mojo player Leyla Blackwell also commented on the post, saying:

"So cuteness, Merb,"

Still taken from Beason's Instagram (Source: @merbson/Instagram)

Former UCLA Bruin Marlie Monserez also commented on the post, saying:

"I love you so much it hurts!!,"

Beason now plays for the Atlanta Vibe after representing the Nebraska Volleyball team for two seasons.

