Nebraska Beach Volleyball 2025: Schedule, roster, how to watch, TV live streaming and more

The Nebraska Beach Volleyball season is in full swing, and fans are regularly being treated to some exciting action. The Huskers currently hold a 4-3 record this season, having won all of their home games so far.

The team got their 2025 off to a slow start, losing three back-to-back games, first to Stephen F, before falling to Stetson and Mercer. However, they've since made a dramatic comeback, and are currently enjoying a four match long winning streak.

As the Huskers prepare for a busy March, here is everything you need to know about the team.

Nebraska Beach Volleyball 2025: How to watch and TV Live Streaming

Fans who can't make it to the beach to watch the Huskers in action can tune into BIG+ for a live stream for the team's home games. The Big Ten Plus Network requires a subscription, with a monthly pass costing $12.99, while an annual pass costs $89.99.

Nebraska Beach Volleyball 2025: Roster

Maisie Boesiger, Senior (Firth, Nebraska) Bergen Reilly, Junior (Sioux Falls, S.D) Rebekah Allick, Senior (Lincoln, Nebraska) Taylor Landfair, Senior (Plainfield, Illinois) Harper Murray, Junior (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Teraya Sigler, Freshman (Scottsdale, Arizona) Keri Leimbach, Freshman (Lincoln, Nebraska) Andi Jackson, Junior (Brighton, Colorado) Laney Choboy, Junior (Raleigh, N.C.) Campbell Flynn, Freshman (Oakland, Michigan) Skyler Pierce, Sophomore (Lenexa, Kansas) Ryan Hunter, Freshman (Charlotte, N.C.) Olivia Mauch, Sophomore (Bennington, Nebraska)

Nebraska Beach Volleyball 2025: Schedule

Here is what the Nebraska Beach Volleyball schedule looks like for March:

Tuesday, March 4, 2:00 PM CST: "Nebraska vs. Ottawa" (Lincoln Neb. / Alloy Strength Complex)

Friday, March 7, 12:00 PM CST: "Nebraska vs. Park" (Lincoln, Neb. / Alloy Strength Complex)

Monday, March 10, 10:00 AM CDT: "Nebraska vs. Southwest Baptist" (Lincoln, Neb. / Alloy Strength Complex)

Wednesday, March 12, 1:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska vs. San Francisco" (Honolulu, Hawaii / Queen's Beach)

Wednesday, March 12, 4:00 PM: CDT: "Nebraska vs. Chaminade" (Honolulu, Hawaii / Queen's Beach)

Thursday, March 13, 3:25 PM CDT: "Nebraska vs. Chaminade" (Honolulu, Hawaii / Hunakai Park)

Thursday, March 13, 5:55 PM CDT: "Nebraska at Hawaii Pacific" (Honolulu, Hawaii / Hunakai Park)

Friday, March 14, 5:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska at Hawaii Pacific" (Honolulu, Hawaii / Hunakai Park)

Wednesday, March 19, 2:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska vs. The Master's" (Northridge, Calif. / CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex)

Wednesday, March 19, 4:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska at CSUN" (Northridge, Calif. / CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex)

Thursday, March 20, 12:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska at Santa Monica" (Santa Monica, Calif. / Ocean Park)

Thursday, March 20, 1:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska vs. Hope International" (Santa Monica, Calif. / Ocean Park)

Friday, March 21, 3:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska at Moorpark" (Moorpark, Calif. / Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex)

Friday, March 21, 4:00 PM CDT: "Nebraska vs. Santa Monica" (Moorpark, Calif. / Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex)

Saturday, March 22, 11:30 AM CDT: "Nebraska vs. Santa Barbara" (Moorpark, Calif. / Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex)

Saturday, March 22, 12:30 PM CDT: "Nebraska at Moorpark" (Moorpark, Calif. / Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex)

Saturday, March 22, 1:30 PM CDT: "Nebraska vs. The Master's" (Moorpark, Calif. / Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex)

