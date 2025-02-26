Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and others sweat it out in beach volleyball practice ahead of Wayne State and McKendree clashes

Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy were recently spotted in their beach volleyball training. This comes just a few days after Nebraska's beach volleyball matches against Eckard and Mercer on Saturday (Feb 22).

Jackson paired up with Harper Murray during the Eckard match as the third pair of their side and won their contest 21-13, 21-16. The Huskers eventually won 5-0. The pair also won their matchup during the Mercer clash in three sets (21-17, 17-21, 15-11) but Nebraska lost this match up 2-3.

Other pairs such as Rebekah Allick-Olivia Mauch, Bergen Reilly-Teraya Sigler, Landey Choboy-Skyler Pierce, and Campbell Flynn-Keri Leimbach also won their matchups during the Eckard clash.

A couple of days after the meet, Nebraska Volleyball took to its Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of the team's practice sessions ahead of the next contest. The pictures featured several players such as Harper Murray. Jackson, Rebekah Allick, etc. The caption of the post read:

"Finally outside in the 402 😍🏖️"

Notably, the Eckard victory on Saturday was the first beach volleyball victory for the side this season. Previously, the Nebraska Volleyball side has faced defeats against Stetson and Stephen F. Austin. They will again be in beach volleyball action on Friday (Feb 28) where they have contests against Wayne State and McKendree.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shares thoughts about training at The Deff during her initial years

Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson competing for Nebraska Volleyball at the 2023 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Andi Jackson shared her perspective about training at The Deff training facility in her early years in the world of volleyball. In an interview, Jackson shared that the training facility was quite small and her smashes would go out and hit the wall during their practice sessions.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she never thought she would be able to join The Deff because of its prominence in her home state, Colorado. She said (via Hudl, 00:35 onwards):

"The Deff is very small, it is a small barn and I remember I would hit it and it would go and hit the back well and ricochet back because it's small in there. My last year there was a heater put up so it would be either really hot or really cold. At the time, the Deff was a very well known club in Colorado and everyone wanted to play there so I was like, I'm some scrub and I have barely played volleyball, I'm not going to make it."

Besides The Deff facility, Andi Jackson has also played for the US U-19 team during the 2022 Pan American Cup.

