“Can’t wait”- Andi Jackson, Bergen Reily, and others react to former Oregon recruit Kenna Cogill's transfer to Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson, Bergen Reily, and others made their feelings known about Kenna Cogill's addition to their team. Cogill, previously an Oregon recruit, has recently shifted her commitment toward Cornhuskers.

Cogill announced the change in her volleyball career by sharing a picture of her on Instagram, where she rocked a Nebraska T-shirt. She added a lengthy caption, stating that she is shifting from the Ducks to the Cornhuskers for her volleyball and education commitments. She thanked the new coach, Dani Busbook Kelly, and all the other assistant coaches for giving her the opportunity. Calling it a dream, she wrote:

“Due to recent changes, I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and play volleyball at the University of Nebraska! This has been a dream of mine since I started playing volleyball.”

“Special thanks to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, and Coach Kelly for giving me this amazing opportunity and making this dream come true. I’m thankful to God for guiding me and being with me every step of the way… I truly am blessed and I can’t wait to be a part of the Husker family!!” she added.

Here is the full caption:

Shortly after the announcement, several Nebraska volleyball players warmly welcomed Cogill by commenting on her announcement post. Andi Jackson, excited to meet her, commented.

”Yayyy! Can’t wait!”

Andi Jackson’s Instagram comment (@kenna.cogill/IG)

Following this, Bergen Reily also left a sweet comment, exuding excitement for Kenna’s addition to the team:

"Congrats!! can’t wait!”

Bergen Reily’s Instagram comment (@kenna.cogill/IG)

Meanwhile, Rebekah Allick commented:

“Congrats! So excited to meet you!”

Hallick’s comment on Instagram (@kenna.cogill/IG)

Another player, Ryan Hunter, commented:

"Can’t wait to play with you!!❤️❤️”

Ryan’s comment on Instagram (@kenna.cogill/IG)

When Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson opened up about her thoughts on volleyball and the Cornhuskers team

Andi Jackson has been a part of the Cornhuskers program for the past two years and is pursuing a degree in Business Administration. In an interview in December 2024, Jackson opened up about her mindset about volleyball, revealing that she never wanted to play the sport and was initially interested in basketball.

She also claimed that she wasn't aware of the legacy that Nebraska Volleyball and its head coach, John Cook, have in the community.

“It was my ultimate goal to play basketball at UNC. Never wanted to try volleyball. It just didn’t appeal to me. I was just like, ‘What? Girly. Who wants to play volleyball?’” said Nebraska Huskers’ Andi Jackson (as quoted by Husker extra).

"I didn’t really understand the significance of Nebraska volleyball, and if I’m gonna be honest, and I didn’t realize how big of a deal John Cook was," she added.

Andi Jackson recently made her feelings known about her responsibilities as a junior at the Nebraska Volleyball after two of her seniors, Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, turned pro this year.

