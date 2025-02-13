Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson pens heartfelt note for mother Heidi's birthday

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson recently penned a heartfelt note for her mother, Heidi. This comes amid her volleyball off-season after the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Jackson has been busy with her teammates such as Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly as they have been enjoying several fun activities such as ski sessions. Amid this, Jackson spared a moment to send a birthday wish to her mother who has been a major architect behind her volleyball career.

Jackson took to her Instagram to share pictures along with her mother. She further expressed gratitude for supporting her through every stage of life in her caption. Jackson wrote:

"HEIDI B’S BIRTHDAY! God’s light shines through you in everything you do—my mom, my #1 supporter, and my best friend all in one! I love you so much photogenic queen. Here’s to more life and cat naps"

Andi Jackson's last collegiate match came during the Final Four against Penn State Nittany Lions. She scored a season-high 19 kills in the match but her side eventually faced a defeat leading to its elimination from the national tourmament.

Andi Jackson shared her thoughts about volleyball and Nebraska team before joining the program

Jackson wearing jersey no.15 during the 2023 NCAA Championships semifinals against Pittsburgh Panthers (Image via: Getty Images)

Andi Jackson opened up about her mindset regarding volleyball as a sport and the Nebraska program before joining the Cornhuskers program. She has been there in the program for two years now and is completing a degree in Business Administration.

In an interview from December 2024, Jackson shared that she never wanted to play volleyball and wanted to try her hand at basketball during her youth days. Additionally, she also mentioned that she had no idea about the legacy that the Nebraska volleyball program and its then head coach, John Cook, have in the circuit. She said (via Husker Extra):

"It was my ultimate goal to play basketball at UNC. Never wanted to try volleyball. It just didn’t appeal to me. I was just like, ‘What? Girly. Who wants to play volleyball?’”

She further added:

"I didn’t really understand the significance of Nebraska volleyball, and if I’m gonna be honest, and I didn’t realize how big of a deal John Cook was"

During the interview, Andi Jackson also shared that she was immensely happy for her mother when she heard the news that the Nebraska volleyball program was recruiting her.

