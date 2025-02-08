"It was already big shift losing Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason as captains"- Andi Jackson makes feelings known on responsibilities as a junior

Andi Jackson, middle blocker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, has shared her thoughts on the changes happening in the program and what the responsibilities of the team will be moving forward after losing key seniors. She was named in the 2024 AVCA All-America First Team.

During a recent press conference, several Huskers players shared their thought on the upcoming season that lies in store for the team. Jackson gave her perspective on the future prospects and how the players will manage taking up their new roles.

Trending

“It was already a big shift losing five seniors and Lexi [Rodriguez], and Merritt [Beason] as our captains and they worked really really hard to build and uphold our culture and that's obviously something I've already touched on. It's something that we really really focus on here at Nebraska. We knew we were going to have a bigger role on this team now and we weren't going to be sophomores anymore. We are upperclassmen and the freshmen are going to be looking to us to uphold that culture,” she said. [13:50 onwards]

Jackson further shared that the team will continue to look to build on the legacy that the senior players worked so hard to build. The team, as per the middle blocker, will move towards following the best representation for the program as it was held in previous years.

Andi Jackson reflected on NIL and the opportunities it provides to student-athletes

Andi Jackson and Nebraska Cornhusker at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Andi Jackson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in October 2024. The Nebraska Cornhuskers athlete shared her views on the NIL deals and the opportunities it gives to rising athletes with 1890 Nebraska in October 2024.

“I love NIL. I think it's an amazing thing, especially for college athletes. It's been incredible. It gives so many opportunities and it has really helped me network and connect with different people and businesses that I'm super grateful for because, I want to be an entrepreneur so it gives me that opportunity to just talk to people and expand my own network and just opportunities that I would have never imagined.” [2:50 onwards]

The Nebraska star added that she admires how the NIL gives chances to athletes and how she can successfully broaden her “network” with these developing business areas. Jackson was also named to the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback