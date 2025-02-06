Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball star Andi Jackson shows off new hairstyle during off-season

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Andi Jackson showed off her new hairstyle in her latest mirror selfie. She is currently enjoying the off-season away from volleyball competitions as she enters her junior year of college.

Jackson, who played an instrumental role in Nebraska Volleyball’s final-four finish at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships, took to her Instagram story to show a glimpse of her new hairstyle. Additionally, she gave a shout-out to the Nebraska-based hairstylist, captioning the story:

“@hairbykassib does it once again 💅obsessed is an understatement”

Screenshot of Jackson’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ @andijacksonn

A few days ago, she shared glimpses of fun moments from a ski night with Nebraska teammates Maisie Boesiger and Bergen Reilly. She shared a hilarious caption for the post featuring her teammate Boesiger standing on a Diet Pepsi stool to match the middle blocker's height, writing:

“Making Instagram and diet pepsi step stools casual again 😤”

Notably, Andi Jackson played 34 games in the 2024 season for Nebraska, averaging 2.62 kills per set and 134 blocks with an average of 1.18 per set. Considering she is now in her junior year, she will aim to create even more impactful performances for Nebraska in the upcoming season.

Andi Jackson reveals which musician's concert she would like to attend

Andi Jackson during the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals 2023 (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Andi Jackson revealed the singer-songwriter’s concert she wants to attend. In the fourth episode of the Cozy with the Cornhuskers: A Nebraska Volleyball podcast, during a conversation with then-senior Rebekah Allick in May 2024, she opened up about the artist whose concert she would love to attend, saying (2:01 onwards):

“So, my sister and I were talking about this the other day, because we have so many that I would want to go to. It honestly comes down between like a rap artist but I would say Zach Bryan but we're going to see Zach Bryan on Monday. So, I'm going to have to say Lana Del Rey 100%. So, I would give anything to go to her concert… I would say so but I think Adele is more like vocals, you know what I mean. Lana's a little more chill.”

Unlike Jackson, Allick rarely attends concerts. As she mentioned in the interview, she prefers sitting over standing and would step out if it gets too crowded. However, she shared that she would love to attend a Luke Combs concert.

