Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson and Maisie Boesiger strike hilarious poses at Memorial stadium in Lincoln

Harper Murray recently shared a glimpse of enjoying her off-season with her teammates, including Bergen Reilly, Andy Jackson, and more. The players are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 track season.

Murray concluded her 2024 season with a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the NCAA Volleyball Championship against Penn State. Nebraska dominated the initial two rounds of the match; however, their contenders picked up pace from the third round and nabbed the victory, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13. Following this upset, she and her teammates are currently in their off-season.

She has been spending quality time with her teammates, such as Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Maisie Boesiger, and frequently shares updates about the same. She recently took to her Instagram, uploading a picture of them striking hilarious poses around a statue outside the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The post's caption read:

"TGIF"

A few days ahead of this, Murray, Jackson, Reilly, and others enjoyed ski night with each other and also shared several pictures on social media. In this outing, Murray rocked a black-coloured bralet paired with black pants, and others donned a two-piece outfit as well.

Harper Murray frequently shares updates with her teammates and never shies away from showcasing her love toward them. Following the loss at the semi-finals, she penned a heartfelt note for them, stating that she was proud of them and loved them.

"I have never been more proud.This group of girls helped me find a smile that I thought was gone forever and I am so damn proud. Being surrounded by people who refuse to give up on you and stay by your side is the biggest gift of all time. I love this team with all of my heart and am forever grateful for every memory we have together."

Harper Murray on 2025 NCAA Volleyball season

Nebraska Volleyball player, Harper Murray- Source: Getty

In a recent interview, Harper Murray opened up about her plans for the 2025 volleyball season after two of her seniors, Lexi Rodriguez and Merrit Beason, turned pro following the 2024 NCAA season. She revealed that she will focus on her skills to step up both physically and mentally so that she can take her team to new heights.

"The leadership side of things is going to be big for us. Merritt and Lexi are leaving, and we're going to need people to step up, and that's something I hope to step into, but more mentally, I think that's where the growth is going to come, and physically, volleyball is a game of errors and momentum, so that's always something to keep in back of your head," Harper Murray said.

The 19-year-old will be seen as a presenting athlete at the women's NIT at the Kansas City Convention Centre on February 14, where she will be talking about significant topics, such as mental health struggles and inspiring agendas to help the young volleyball athletes.

