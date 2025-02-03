Harper Murray shares fun moments during ski night with Andi Jackson and other Nebraska Volleyball players

Several Nebraska Volleyball players such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilley were spotted in their ski session as they spent some together in the off-season.

The Nebraska players last competed in 2024 during the National Tournament's semis, where they lost to the Nittany Lions. Just a month later, the Nebraska players are exploring their fun sessions outside the volleyball court.

Nebraska Volleyball junior Laney Choboy took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their time with her teammates. In the post, Murray can be seen wearing a black top and pants, while Choboy wore a blue two-piece and white pants. Several other teammates such as Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler were also present in the photo. Choboy remarked in the caption:

"all my favorite people in one post #skinight"

Redshirt freshman Skyler Pierce also shared a few pictures from their skiing night. She wrote in the caption:

"ready to hit the slopes 🎿❄️ #skinight #mygirls"

Choboy plays as a defensive libero for the Huskers and has amassed a total of 398 digs in the two seasons she has played for the program. On the other hand, Pierce is slotted as an outside hitter for the Huskers team.

"I will cherish forever"- Harper Murray weighs in on her relationship with former Nebraska Cornhuskers coach John Cook

Harper Murray (second from left) celebrating with the crowd as she throws a ball during the Nebraska Volleyball Day (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray recently opened up about her special bond with Nebraska Cornhuskers coach John Cook amid the latter's departure from the program.

In an Instagram post, Murray shared several pictures of her and Cook together and penned a heartfelt note. She opened up about her promise to win a national championship to her coach during her initial days in the program. Murray further added that the relationship she and her coach have built since her high school days is pretty special for her. She wrote:

"When I committed to Nebraska, I promised Coach I would bring a National Championship trophy back to Bob Devaney, and although I can’t do that with him, I now have the opportunity to do it for him in my next two years here. The relationship he and I have built over the past seven years, from our first call when I was in eighth grade to now, is one that I will cherish forever."

Notably, John Cook also revealed during his farewell speech that informing Harper Murray about his decision was the toughest one.

