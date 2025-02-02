Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares a glimpse as she gears up for ski night with friends

Harper Murray shared a sneak peek of her ski night with friends in her latest update. The Nebraska Cornhuskers' player recently concluded her 2024 NCAA season.

Murray's team reached the semi-finals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, where they squared off against Penn State. They dominated the first two rounds but fell short of advancing to the finals, as their opponent picked up their pace from the third round onwards and emerged victorious (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13). The athlete was heartbroken by the loss.

Murray is preparing for the upcoming 2025 volleyball season. However, she does not forget to have fun with her friends. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram story, which carried a mirror selfie of her and her friends. Each of them donned two-piece swimwear, with Harper wearing a neon-pink-colored top paired with black pants. The story's caption read:

Trending

"It's ski nightttt."

Harper Murray's Instagram story

Apart from spending time with her friends, Harper Murray also spent quality time with her family during her off-time. She went on a trip to New Jersey with her sister, Kendall, who plays volleyball for Michigan Wolverines, and the latter shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showcasing their time together.

The duo also attended the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins football matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Harper Murray makes her feelings known about her ex-coach John Cook

Volleyball player, Murray- Source: Getty

Nebraska Cornhuskers' ex-coach, John Cook, recently retired, and his place was taken by Dani Busboom Kelly. Harper Murray opened up about her feelings on the retirement of her ex-head coach, revealing that she was upset with the news. However, she extended her support toward him and said he had done a lot for her.

She said (via KETV NewsWatch 7 on Instagram):

“I was obviously really upset but at the same time like he's at peace with his decision and that's what makes my heart so happy for him. He's really at peace with him, he explained it to us perfectly and that's all you can ask for out of him. I mean it's his decision and we all support him. So, definitely sad but we're gonna get through it and we’re really happy for Danny."

She added:

“Like I said in the post, I truly can't put it into words. He's done so much for me, and he's done so much for my mom. Him and my mom have a great relationship too. I will never be able to put into words how much he means to me and how much he's done for me. Truly, I can’t even put it into words. He's an amazing man and I look up to him in many different ways.”

John Cook started coaching the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2000, while Harper Murray has been playing for the team since 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback