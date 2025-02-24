Harper Murray received heartwarming birthday wishes from Andi Jackson and other volleyball players as she turned 20 on Monday. The outside hitter was born to parents Sarah and Vada in Arr Bor, Michigan.

Ad

Murray's first birthday wish came from Nebraska teammate Jackson, who shared a picture of two holding the Big Ten Championships.

"It's @harpermurray day!!!20!20!20!,"

Michigan Volleyball's Jacque Boney called Murray the best card game partner and wrote:

"happy birthday harper! best game partner out there."

Four-time Nebraska State champion and new Husker recruit Katie Leimbach also shared heartwarming wishes for Murray's 20th birthday. Posting a picture of hugging Murray, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Happy 20th. Love you so much. Have the best birthday ever."

Harper Murray Instagram stories

Husker Scarlets' dancer Maddy Unger posted touching words of appreciation for Murray and termed her a bright light in people's lives.

Ad

"Another happy birthday to you, pretty girl! @harpermurray I'm lucky to know you and call you a friend. You're such a light in so many people's lives. Love you lots."

Harper Murray's Instagram stories

Murray is a standout player at the Nebraska Volleyball and has racked up a staggering 802 kills in the first two seasons. She is looking to step into the leadership role next season and hopes to win the national championship for former head coach John Cook, who retired at the end of last month.

Ad

"Lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach" - Harper Murray outlines goals for 2025 season

Harper Murray during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray and John Cook had formed a close bond over the last two years, and when the longtime Nebraska coach announced his retirement last year, the outside hitter was in shock and burst into tears. But it only strengthened her resolve to win a national championship for Cook this season.

Ad

"A lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach. But I think the way that we can reframe that in our head is now we can win one for him. And I think that's the best way to approach this year. And you know, we can win one for coach," she said in a press conference.

Ad

"We can win one for Dani. We can win one for all the little girls that look up to us in Nebraska and around the country. So, I think that's how we need to reframe it for this year,” she added.

Murray also witnessed the departure of senior players Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, who turned professional with LOVB Omaha and Atlanta Vibe, respectively. She is likely to be named captain of the Huskers women's volleyball team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback