Harper Murray makes feelings known on Nebraska Volleyball's approach for coming season after falling short of NCAA title in John Cook’s final year

The notable outside hitter of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Harper Murray, had a sentimental stance after going through acclaimed ex-head coach John Cook’s retirement. Murray, one of the stars of the program, recently talked about their team's perspective for winning in 2025.

NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of 2024, Murray, shared her perspective on the transformative mindset of the team and how they would be looking forward to claiming the National Championship Title in 2025. In a video titled “Dani Busboom Kelly Introduced as Head Coach of Nebraska Volleyball” by Nebraska Cornhuskers on their YouTube channel, Harper shared her views on the latest development and the transition within the side.

“A lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach. But I think the way that we can reframe that in our head is now we can win one for him. And I think that's the best way to approach this year. And you know, we can win one for coach. We can win one for Dani. We can win one for all the little girls that look up to us in Nebraska and around the country. So, I think that's how we need to reframe it for this year,” she said [1:31:01 onwards]

Harper Murray further shared that after having a coaching change, the team now has the “opportunity” to clinch another national championship title with their new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. She believes that Cornhuskers can also uphold the legacy created by four-time National Champion and ex-head coach, John Cook.

Ex-head coach John Cook broadens his TikTok skills with Harper Murray and Merritt Beason

John Cook and Nebraska Cornhuskers team at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

With Nebraska, ex-head coach John Cook made eight NCAA finals appearances. Last year in September, he was asked about his sudden rise on the social media app TikTok and how he is navigating this comical side. He discussed his views regarding TikTok, and how Harper Murray and Merritt Beason helped him in recording videos.

“I'm into TikTok now, they're telling me I can start making money on TikTok. It's so stupid, it'll have 250,000 hits and girls are telling me, I can start making money. So, I'm looking for deals. Those guys are crazy, I mean how they do this stuff. Harper takes my phone and I just do what I'm told and try to smile. But I'm not doing unless Merritt's there because I trust Merrittl will make sure I don't get really embarrassed," Cook said in a video shared by HailVarsity on YouTube.

John Cook is one of the most celebrated head coaches in the history of Nebraska and was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2017. With the program, he made 24 NCAA Regional appearances and 12 NCAA Semifinals appearances. He shared how Harper Murray engages the fans with his account and that he trusts Merritt Beason when it comes to making content on TikTok.

