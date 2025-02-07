"I really wanted to win one with him"-Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick gets emotional as she makes her feelings known about John Cook's retirement

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick got emotional as she expressed her thoughts about the retirement of coach John Cook. The 21-year-old volleyball player revealed she wanted to win an NCAA championship while Coach Cook led the team; however, the dream now remains unfulfilled.

John Cook stepped down from the role of the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team as he decided to retire after leading the team for 25 years. Former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly will be taking over as the head coach of the team for the upcoming season. As soon as the news about coach Cook's retirement broke out, fans and players took to social media to express their thoughts on the new development.

Nebraska volleyball players were visibly emotional when they spoke about John Cook in their latest press conference. Rebekah Allick spoke about the impact created by the highly accomplished coach on the team and revealed how she was heartbroken about the fact that she could not win a championship with him.

"You know I really wanted to win one with him. He's a legend. I've always respected like what he's done and what he's given to the state of Nebraska. It always means a lot to me that we go to small towns and we have in-person admission to these small towns," she said.

She added:

"We're playing in local high schools. It's really easy to be from a small town and be forgotten about and the fact that we bring one of the most publicized college programs to these small towns so that these little girls, kids, and farmers can have a front-row seat to watch a volleyball game and that means a lot to me. I mean he is not even from here and he wears boots, and belts and is a full-on cowboy now and so that meant a lot to me to come here and see that and it sucks that I don't get to win one with him."

Coach John Cook on retiring from Nebraska Volleyball

John Cook makes an appearance at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

John Cook spoke about his decision to retire after leading the Nebraska volleyball team in an emotional press conference. The three-time National Coach of the Year expressed how he has always tried to put forward his best effort while coaching the team over the last 25 years.

After the conclusion of this year's NCAA Division 1 volleyball season, Cook felt that he had achieved everything that he set out for.

"Like I said, haven't been through this before, but I've always approached that I was going to be going as hard as I could, and when the day came and I felt like I have done enough and that's what happened last week," John Cook said.

Moreover, he expressed that he wished to spend the rest of his retirement life with his family and revealed how he had missed a lot of important moments with his children due to professional commitments.

