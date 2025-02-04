"Little undressed for slopes" - Harper Murray shares sneak peek into offseason retreat with Nebraska Volleyball teammates

Nebraska Volleyball's outside hitter Harper Murray is on an offseason trip with teammates and shared a sneak peek into their life on Tuesday. She was one of the star performers for the Huskers last season and is averaging an impressive 3.314 kills per set in her first two seasons.

Murray shared the pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle on February 4 and was pictured with teammates Taylor Lanfair, Ryan Matea, Skyler Pierce, and Teraya Sigler. All were dressed in similarly styled outfits, underwear, and loose pants, and Murray captioned the post:

"little under dressed for the slopes but wtv ⛄️"

Trending

The Huskers group was earlier on a skiing adventure during the trip, with Skyler Pierce writing on Sunday:

"ready to hit the slopes 🎿❄️ #skinight #mygirls"

Murray played a pivotal role in the Huskers' run to the NCAA Final Four last season, scoring an impressive 411 kills with a 3.397 average per set. Nebraska's wait for the national trophy was extended by the defeat to Penn State in the semifinals, and Murray would be eager to end it next season.

The Huskers will be without their senior players Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez and head coach John Cook, and Murray hopes to step into the leadership role next season.

"Like I said earlier, the leadership side of things is going to be big for us. Merritt and Lexi are leaving, and we're going to need people to step up, and that's something I hope to step into," she said

The 19-year-old was emotional about Cook's surprise departure from the team and vowed to win the national championship for him.

"I promised Coach I would bring a National Championship trophy" - Harper Murray on John Cook

2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Harper Murray in action - Source: Getty

John Cook retired from Nebraska Volleyball last month to conclude a decades-long coaching career and was succeeded by his student and assistant Dani Busboom-Kelly. The Huskers' outside hitter Harper Murray was emotional about his departure and said she would cherish their relationship forever.

"When I committed to Nebraska, I promised Coach I would bring a National Championship trophy back to Bob Devaney, and although I can’t do that with him, I now have the opportunity to do it for him in my next two years here," Harper Murray wrote. "The relationship he and I have built over the past seven years, from our first call when I was in eighth grade to now, is one that I will cherish forever."

Cook is widely regarded as one of the best volleyball coaches and shares a close bond with Murray. He confessed in his farewell speech that informing Murray about his retirement was the toughest call.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback