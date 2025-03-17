"Miss you" - Harper Murray, Leyla Blackwell and others react to former Husker Merritt Beason's latest life highlights

Harper Murray and Leyla Blackwell, among other volleyball players, expressed their thoughts as former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shared pictures from her life while playing for Atlanta Vibe. Beason was selected No.1 overall by Atlanta in last year's PVF Draft.

Beason transferred to Nebraska from Florida Gators in her junior year and posted a staggering 455 kills to lead the Huskers to the NCAA Final Four. She posted 339 kills and 150 digs as a senior as the Huskers fell to Penn State in the semifinals.

Beason made her debut in the PVF in January against the Omaha Supernovas and has racked up 166 kills with a 33.2% hitting percentage. The 21-year-old shared glimpses of her life in Atlanta in an Instagram post on March 16, sharing a series of pictures and expressing gratitude for her time in the city.

"Blessed," she captioned the post.

Beason was showered with love by her former and current teammates, including the Huskers 2024 kills leader, Harper Murray, who claimed she was missing her.

"Miss u," Murray commented.

Former Husker and current San Diego Mojo player Leyla Blackwell gushed over Beason and wrote:

"So cuteness merb."

Beason's Atlanta teammate and former Florida Gator Anna Dixon reacted with a series of fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥," she posted.

Meanwhile, former UCLA Bruin Marlie Monserez joked that she loved Beason so much that it hurt her.

"I love you so much it hurts!!," she commented.

Merritt Beason's post on Instagram

Beason has played in nearly all of the games for Atlanta as a rookie, registering 10+ kills in nine out of the 17 games. In addition to averaging 2.81 kills per set, the 21-year-old has racked up 124 digs in 59 sets played.

Merritt Beason honored to be part of the pro volleyball's "stepping stones" in the USA

Merritt Beason during the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

There were very few opportunities for college volleyball players to pursue the sport as a professional in the United States until a few years ago. However, there are two brand new leagues now, PVF and League One Volleyball, and after signing with the former, which is in its second year, Merritt Beason said it was exciting to be part of the foundation of professional volleyball in the States.

"Yeah I think obviously volleyball is a huge thing in Nebraska and we both got the opportunity to experience that and so just having te opportunity to play here in the States and continue that growth is just so exciting to be a part of," she said at a press conference.

"I mean we both get to be part of the second season as a pro volleyball league in America and so just to be a part of like the stepping stones that are being made and the progress that's being made is really exciting to be a part of," Merritt Beason added.

Thanks to her impressive collegiate career that included several All-American honors, Beason was picked No.1 overall by the Atlanta Vibe, which is in its debut season in the PVF. Atlanta is currently ranked third with a 10-8 record and will next face Orlando Valkyries on March 21st.

