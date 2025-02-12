Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason gets emotional after being chosen for PVF All-Star match

The former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason reacted emotionally after being named for the PVF All-Star Match. The athlete recently turned pro and is currently playing for the Atlanta Vibe.

Beason was last seen on the court in her team's match against the Omaha Supernovas, where the latter team won the match with a score of 3-1. Days after this match, the player was selected for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match.

Atlanta Vibe shared a video on its Instagram channel, where the all-stars from the team were being revealed, and one of them was Beason. Reposting this clip on her Instagram stories, the ex-Nebraska player reacted with an emotional emoji.

"🥹 "

Merritt Beason's Instagram story

Beason recently also shared the stage with her ex-teammate, Harper Murray, as they were invited by Publicis Media in New Orleans, Louisiana. They spoke about the Pro Volleyball Federation and women's sports. This event was a star-studded event, as it also featured several other players, including Olivia Babcock, sports anchor Elle Duncan, as well as the former basketball player, Renee Montgomery.

Along with this, the athlete also shared some highlights of her visit to San Diego recently, where she was seen spending time with her Atlanta Vibe teammates.

Merritt Beason opened up about joining the Pro Volleyball Federation after competing for Nebraska

Merritt Beason recently opened up about joining the Pro Volleyball Federation League after competing at a collegiate level with the University of Nebraska during a pre-match interview for Atlanta Vibe. She also spoke about her feelings for volleyball and revealed that she was very excited to join the federation.

"Yeah I think obviously volleyball is a huge thing in Nebraska and we both got the opportunity to experience that and so just having te opportunity to play here in the States and continue that growth is just so exciting to be a part of. I mean we both get to be part of the second season as a pro volleyball league in America and so just to be a part of like the stepping stones that are being made and the progress that's being made is really exciting to be a part of," said Merritt Beason.

Merritt Beason was the first pick of the Atlanta Vibe during the PVF draft, considering her exceptional skills. The 21-year-old concluded her 2024 season after competing at the semifinals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, where her team lost against Penn State.

