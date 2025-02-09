Merritt Beason makes her feelings known as she shares the stage with Harper Murray to talk about women's sports

Merritt Beason recently appeared in an event organized by Publicis Media, where she spoke about women's sports. Shortly after, the player also opened up about sharing the stage with Harper Murray.

Beason is currently in her pro season, playing for Atlanta Vibe, and her most recent match was against the Orlando Valkyries on February 6. The latter dominated the match with a score of 3-0.

Just a few days after this, the athlete was invited by Publicis Media to speak about the Pro Volleyball Federation and women's sports in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It was a star-studded event, as she joined her former Nebraska teammate Harper Murray, League One volleyball player Olivia Babcock, sports anchor Elle Duncan, and the former basketball player, Renee Montgomery.

A few moments after the event, Beason took to her Instagram story, sharing a short clip from the conversation and opening up about her feelings after sharing the stage with Murray and others.

"Had the amazing opportunity to talk about @realprovb & the growth of women's sports this morning!! Huge thank you to @publicismedia for all they're doing for women's athletics & got to speak along side some really cool women @harpermurrayy @oliviaabab @elleduncan @reneemontgomery," wrote Merritt Beason.

Merritt Beason opened up about her transition to the Atlanta Vibe

Merritt Beason concluded her 2024 season after competing at the NCAA Volleyball Championships. She and her team, Nebraska, lost to Penn State in the semifinals of the tournament on December 19, and shortly after this exit, the 21-year-old turned pro and started playing for the Atlanta Vibe. She made her pro debut in a match against the Omaha Supernovas.

In the post-game interview, the volleyball player opened up about her transition to the new team from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She said that it was easy for her as the coaching staff and her teammates made her feel very familiar. She said:

“Yeah, it was a quick one for sure. I've said before having Kayla [Banwarth, head coach] really made the transition really easy. Just a lot of things are very similar to how things are structured and a few drills are the same too. So, it was pretty easy for me to go in."

She added:

“It was familiar for me and that was really nice and then the girls and the staff and everyone just welcomed all of us rookies with open arms and I think that's what really made it an easy transition. Just everyone kind of held our hand and walked us through what we needed to do that first week. Like, I said just welcomed us with open arms and I think that's really what made the transition really easy.”

Merritt Beason will next be seen competing against the Omaha Supernovas on February 9 in the Pro Volleyball Federation, Women.

