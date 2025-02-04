Ex-Nebraska player Merritt Beason gives 4-word reaction to reuniting with pet dog ahead of Atlanta Vibe's clash against Orlando Valkyries

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers player Merritt Beason shares glimpses of her time at her home. This comes just a few days after her side, Atlanta Vibe, lost their match against Vegas Thrill on Sunday (Feb. 2) at the Lee's Family Forum.

Beason produced an impressive all-around performance in the match on both the offensive and defensive fronts. She scored 15 kills in the match and also had eight digs. Despite this, Atlanta Vibe failed to register a win against Vegas Thrill.

Following this defeat, the former Nebraska outside hitter stopped by her home where she reunited with her pet dog. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her dog, Myla, in her story as she took some time out to spend with her dog amid her volleyball commitments. She remarked in the caption:

Trending

"back w my girl"

Screenshot of Beason's Instagram story feat her pet dog (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Merritt Beason's Atlanta Vibe will next face the Oklando Valkyries on Thursday (Feb. 6) at the Gas South Arena. The Valkyries are coming into the match after a convincing 3-0 win against the Omaha Supernovas.

Merritt Beason shares her thoughts about her pet dog

Beason (left) with her Atlanta Vibe teammates Anna Dixon and Whitney Bower (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Merritt Beason recently shared the changes in her life after becoming a dog mom. She spoke of this in an interview three months ago during her time for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Beason stated that her dog has forced her to go outside more and more, which is beneficial for her. Additionally, she also said that her pet is very good, considering the tender age of her dog. She said (via Husker Illustrated, 0:08 onwards):

"She's actually great, for her to be as young as she is, she's actually a really good puppy. I will say it's getting me outside more which is a good thing and just being on a schedule coz I don't have classes really, my class is online, so gets me off and gets me going."

Further mentioning the hard part of being a dog mom, Beason stated:

"I can't just hang out like I have someone to go home and take care of you know, I have to go and let her out."

Speaking in the interview, Merritt Beason also said that taking care of her pet dog is good pre-training for her before she becomes a mother in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback