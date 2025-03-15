Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray rocks all white dress on the beach in latest getaway

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray gave a sneak peek into her visit to Waikiki Beach in a recent social media update. She turned heads with her fashionable outfit in the photo dump.

Murray concluded her 2024 NCAA season in disappointment, as her team Nebraska Cornhuskers couldn't make it to the finals after losing to Penn State in the semifinals. Her team had the lead in the first two rounds but the opponent picked up pace from the third round onwards and advanced to the finals, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13.

The player is hopeful for the 2025 NCAA season. While Murray is in her downtime, she has been having the time of her life, having fun on a beach vacation on the Honolulu island. She recently shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, posing at Waikiki Beach in a white dress.

She donned a white sleeveless cut-out dress and flaunted her long hair in the picture. The post's caption read:

"On island time."

Ahead of this post, she shared a picture of her beach retreat with her teammate Maisie Boesiger on her Instagram story, where both of them donned swimwear and posed while sitting on a rock.

Harper Murray opens up about managing her academics along with volleyball

Harper Murray recently sat for an interview with Hurrdat Sports, where she opened up about the challenges of managing her academics along with her volleyball career. She revealed that the NIL opportunities are the 'hardest' for her to manage and added that she had to miss her classes while she was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

Suggesting that she is very particular about her schedule, Harper Murray said (via Hurrdat Sports' YouTube channel):

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me." (12:36)

Harper Murray was invited by Publicis Media in February 2025 to talk about the Pro Volleyball Federation and women's sports in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was a star-studded event, as she was accompanied by former Nebraska teammate Merritt Beason, League One Volleyball player Olivia Babcock, sports anchor Elle Duncan, and more.

