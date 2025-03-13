Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares a sneak peek into beach trip with teammate Maisie Boesiger

Harper Murray and her Nebraska teammate, Maisie Boesiger, were seen spending their off-season at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, Oʻahu. Murray posted a photo on social media, showing fans a moment from their break.

The photos showed two Nebraska Volleyball players sitting on rocky shores by the ocean, dressed in bikinis. The backdrop captured a clear blue sky and sparkling water, highlighting the beach setting.

Murray shared the memory on March 12, 2025, on Instagram. She also added a caption:

"Day 1 w/@maisieboesiger"

Harper Murray and Maisie Boesiger at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki /Source: Instagram/ @harpermurrayy

Murray had an impressive 2024 sophomore season, earning her second AVCA All-America award and making the All-Big Ten First Team. She led Nebraska in kills per set and service aces while also contributing in digs. She played a key role in the NCAA Tournament, delivering 22 kills in the regional semifinal and 20 kills with six blocks in the semifinal against Penn State.

Murray's strong performances throughout the season included standout games against Purdue and Oregon, helping Nebraska maintain its competitive edge.

Harper Murray reflects on team bonding and memories at the Nebraska program

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

During a post-game interview with Hail Varsity in December 2024, Harper Murray discussed Nebraska Volleyball’s impact and her growth as a player. She noted how the team’s coach has adapted by understanding their perspective, which has strengthened their connection.

Murray reflected on her development, mentioning her ability to play all six positions and her focus on improving mentally and as a leader. With key teammates leaving, she recognized the need for leadership within the team. She also praised Nebraska’s strong fan base, emphasizing their support at games across the country.

Beyond competition, Murray stressed the importance of friendships and memories with teammates. She believes those connections matter more than wins and losses. She also spoke about her respect for a teammate, appreciating what she has learned and hoping to play alongside her again.

"We have so much to be proud of and I keep saying this but the memories that we've made with each other and the relationships that we've built that's what we need to be proud of because at the end of the day volleyball is supposed to be fun and it's supposed to be about making memories"

Harper Murray joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023.

