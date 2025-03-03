"It's frustrating when I can't control everything around me"- Harper Murray opens up on challenges of managing academics alongside volleyball career

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray has opened up about finding a balance between academics and the other aspects of her volleyball career. Murray, a Michigan native, is in her third year at the University of Nebraska and has signed several deals, including one with Dove.

Besides her volleyball exploits as an outside hitter in the University team, Murray is also a media student and was included in the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Reel. She explained her take on managing her athletics with her education.

In a recent interview, Murray shared that managing her NIL opportunities is a tough challenge for her and added she had to miss her classes while attending the Super Bowl match. She also mentioned that she feels very annoyed when her schedules get hampered. She said (via Huurdat Sports, 12:41 onwards):

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me."

Harper Murray was recently featured during the Nebraska beach volleyball clashes against Wayne State and McKendree. She and her teammate Andi Jackson won both contests during these matches by a margin of 21-14, 21-18, and 21-13, 21-8. respectively.

"She's been a good mentor"- Nebraska recruit Campbell Flynn shares thoughts on Harper Murray

Harper Murray (wearing 27) with the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball team at the 2023 national tournament (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska Cornhuskers recruit Campbell Flynn shared her take on Harper Murray. Murray and Flynn were part of the Legacy Training Club in their initial years in volleyball.

In an interview with Hail Varsity, Flynn said that Murray is a good mentor for her and that she can ask her questions if she has doubts. She said (1;27 onwards):

"I remember seeing her play and she's obviously a great volleyball player but she has actually helped me a lot and she tells me if I have any questions, I can ask her and she's just been a really good mentor."

Flynn is also part of the beach volleyball roster and is competing with Keri Leimbach this season.

