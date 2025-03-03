Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and other Nebraska volleyball players react to Campbell Flynn's day out with fellow Husker freshmen

Notable volleyball players, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Skyler Pierce, Maisie Boesiger, Teraya Sigler, and Keri Leimbach, recently shared their reactions to Campbell Flynn’s day out with her mates. Flynn posted multiple pictures featuring Sigler, Leimbach, and Ryan Hunter.

The setter, who is a freshman with the Nebraska Cornhuskers team, shared glimpses of her get-together with her freshman friends through an Instagram post. She received jovial reactions from Harper Murray and other Nebraska teammates. Here's what the post's caption read:

“out with my girls again🤍🤍”

Harper Murray, Flynn’s teammate, was the 2023 AVCA Region Freshman of the Year and 2024 NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player. She shared two reactions, writing:

“hellloooo”

“😍😍”

Andi Jackson, the middle blocker, who was named to the AVCA All-America First Team in 2024, expressed:

“Wowwww😍😍😍”

Maisie Boesiger, who was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2022, 2023, and 2024, shared her reaction and expressed:

“Adorable omg”

Meanwhile, Skyler Pierce, who was named the 2023-24 Best Female Performer by Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center, reacted by writing:

“gorgeous”

The MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year and outside hitter of the Cornhuskers, Teraya Sigler, commented:

“MY SHAYLAAAAAA”

Keri Leimbach, who won four state championships at Lincoln Lutheran High School, also commented on the post. Here's what she wrote:

“Hello sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“So cute and awesome and amazing and lovely”

Screenshot of Harper Murray’s and other athletes' comments - Credits: IG/campbell.flynn06

Notably, Campbell Flynn was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and was also the Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year on two occasions.

Harper Murray reflects on her decision to choose the Nebraska Volleyball program

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray has become one of the most notable outside hitters to emerge from the Nebraska volleyball program. She has amassed numerous accolades in her ongoing collegiate career and was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023 and 2024. During her appearance in the Huskers Radio Network Podcast, she shared her thoughts on why she chose Nebraska.

“I think me and my teammates talk about it all the time, like the fan base really supports the women's sports here and I don't really think it's like any other school and I haven't seen a school that supported women's sports that much, especially in the volleyball world. So I think it's important for volleyball to expand as well so that was really something that I looked into when I got here, she said. [1:51 onwards]

Murray expressed that, in contrast to other places, the Nebraska volleyball program effectively takes into consideration the sports development of women. This was one of the reasons why the outside hitter chose Nebraska to continue her collegiate career. Last year, she was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

