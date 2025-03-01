Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes her feelings known as she watches Lexi Rodriguez play for LOVB Omaha 

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray expressed her thoughts as she witnessed former Husker Lexi Rodriguez play in League One Volleyball. The American volleyball player shared her elation on seeing Rodriguez play in her debut Pro season for LOVB Omaha.

Lexi Rodriguez played for the Nebraska Volleyball team in her NCAA career and recently turned pro after the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. Rodriguez made an emotional confession during the press conference after the Huskers lost in the semi-finals of the NCAA Division 1 volleyball championships and revealed that she had a great bond with the team, something which she would miss the most as she concluded her career as a college athlete.

Rodriguez made her pro volleyball debut for the LOVB Omaha on January 24, 2025, and aims to continue her incredible performances in the pro circuit. She recently competed in the match against LOVB Madison at the Alliance Energy Center in Madison.

Harper Murray took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Rodriguez playing in the game and revealed that it was her favorite thing to watch her former Nebraska Volleyball teammate play in the pro circuit.

"My favorite thing to do is watch @lexi.rodriguez__ play pro," she wrote.

Nebraska Volleyball Harper Murray reacts to Lexi Rodriguez playing pro | Instagram@harpermurray

Lexi Rodriguez's emotional message for her Nebraska Volleyball teammates

Lexi Rodriguez competes in the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez became emotional as she reflected on her journey as a part of the Nebraska Huskers. After the team lost in the semi-finals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball championships, Rodriguez opened up about the impact that her teammates had on her.

She revealed how the encouraging nature of everyone at Nebraska Volleyball helped her to push her limits and reach her full potential.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said.

Rodriguez expressed her gratitude for being able to receive the opportunity to compete for Nebraska and revealed that these years have been among the most cherished moments of her volleyball career.

