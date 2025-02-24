Freshman Campbell Flynn makes feelings clear on playing in front of passionate fans as she reflects on her setter training in Nebraska Volleyball gym

Nebraska Volleyball's recruit Campbell Flynn has shared her emotions after donning her collegiate side's official colors. Flynn will start her stint with the Huskers in 2025 along with Teraya Sigler, and Ryan Hunter among others.

Flynn is a setter by position on the volleyball court and has competed for her school, Mercy High School. Notably, she has also represented the US under-21 and under-19 sides in her career so far and will now step in to start her collegiate career with a decorated side like the Nebraska Volleyball team.

In a recent conversation on the official Nebraska Cornhuskers' YouTube channel, Flynn shared that she went for setter training at the Nebraska gym a few days ago and was amazed after being able to wear the official colors of the team and play in front of a packed crowd. She said (via Nebraska Huskers, YouTube channel, 3:13 onwards):

"I went in for setter training two days ago and I couldn't believe that I was wearing Nebraska stuff and playing in the Nebraska gym so, I am just excited to go see how many fans show up coz I know fans are insane and just playing in that atmosphere is going to be really cool," Campbell said during the 'Meet the Newcomers' edition.

Campbell Flynn was also selected as the Miss Volleyball 2024 for Michigan last year and she also won the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year 2024-25.

'I can't wait' - Nebraska Volleyball's Campbell Flynn on her recruitment in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program

Glimpses of Nebraska Volleyball player Campbell Flynn wearing Nebraska colors (Image via: Campbell.flynn06 Instagram)

Nebraska Volleyball's Campbell Flynn opened up about her feelings after joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers program. In an interview a month ago, Flynn stated she is excited to play for the Nebraska program.

Speaking about the strengths of her volleyball style, Flynn mentioned that she likes to attack and get her hitters in a good position to score points. Flynn said (via Hail Varsity, 1:12 onwards):

"It was crazy, I still don't feel like I'm going there in a week, so I'm excited and I can't wait, said Campbell (via Hail Varsity)

"I like to attack a lot, I can also hit with my left hand but I try to get my hitters in the best situation as possible and I also am trying to work on defensive blocking a little more," she further added (3:40 onwards)

Flynn racked up some impressive numbers while playing for Mercy High School including 131 kills and 730 assists. She registered 553 assists and 124 kills to her name in junior years.

