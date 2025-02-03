“Lovers” - Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and other Nebraska volleyball players react to Skyler Pierce’s highlights from ‘ski night’

Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Laney Choboy, and other Nebraska volleyball players have shared their reactions to Skyler Pierce’s highlights from ski night. The glimpses shared by Pierce also featured Murray, Jackson, and Choboy, among other notable Huskers.

Heading into her second year as a redshirt freshman, Pierce shared fun moments from the night on her Instagram, captioning the post:

“Ready to hit the slopes 🎿❄️ #skinight #mygirls”

Trending

Junior Harper Murray reacted to this post by sharing a one-word response, commenting on her affectionate friendship with Pierce, writing:

“Lovers”

Another junior Andi Jackson joined in the comments, adding:

“Ugh I love you”

Junior Laney Choboy also reacted to the post, saying:

“Sooo cutie”

Campbell Flynn, the freshman, wrote:

“I love uu”

Meanwhile, Maisie Boesiger, a senior for Nebraska Volleyball, chimed in, commenting:

“Love youuuu”

Screenshot of Murray and other Nebraska volleyball players’ comments. Credits - IG/ @skypierce21

It is worth noting that with John Cook’s departure after guiding the Nebraska volleyball program for 25 seasons, Dani Busboom Kelly will lead the team’s charge as head coach. She played a crucial role last year in helping her former team, Louisville, reach the finals of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Harper Murray reflects on special bond with Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook following his retirement

Murray at Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals 2024. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/ NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After John Cook announced his retirement from coaching, Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray reflected on what it meant to have Cook by her side and talked about their bond. In a short interaction with KETV NewsWatch 7, the 19-year-old said (0.50 onwards):

“I truly can't put it into words. He's done so much for me and he's done so much for my mom. Him and my mom have a great relationship too. And I mean, I will never be able to put it into words how much he means to me and how much he's done for me. But yeah, I truly, I can't even put it into words. But he's an amazing man and I look up to him in many different ways.”

During the same interview, Harper Murray also shared that although she was sad about the decision, she acknowledged that it was ultimately Cook’s choice and fully supported him. Before this interview, Murray had posted a long and emotional message dedicated to Cook, sharing on Instagram what he meant to her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback