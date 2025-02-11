"Take me back" - Harper Murray makes feelings known about eventful Super Bowl Weekend trip

Harper Murray shared nostalgic feelings about her trip to New Orleans for the Super Bowl 59 weekend. The outside hitter is enjoying her offseason after leading Nebraska Volleyball to the NCAA Final Four last season.

Murray shared a series of pictures from her trip and was spotted immersed in the Super Bowl fever. She attended Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show and the Philadelphia Eagles celebrations while also speaking at the Women's Sports Connect.

The 19-year-old was nostalgic about her trip to New Orleans and wrote:

"what a week nola, take me back."

Murray played an instrumental role in Nebraska’s run to the NCAA Final Four last season, leading the team in kills with 3.40 per set. In addition to the 411 kills in 2024, she recorded 294 digs and was named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Nebraska's run to the NCAA title was cut short by Penn State in the semifinals. With head coach John Cook and senior players Lexi Rodriguez and Merrit Beason bidding farewell to the program following the end of last season, Murray hopes to step into the leadership role and complete Cook’s unfulfilled dream.

“I was in shock” - Harper Murray recalls the moment she learned of John Cook’s retirement

John Cook retired as one of the greatest volleyball coaches in NCAA history following a 25-year-long sting with Nebraska. Cook had grown close to Husker’s star outside hitter, Harper Murray, and when she learned about his retirement last month, the two-time All-American said she was shocked.

"I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring," Harper Murray said during a press conference

"I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," she added.

Cook led Nebraska to four national championships, eight NCAA Finals appearances, and nine Big 12 titles in 25 years. He was replaced by his student and his former assistant, Dani Busboom-Kelly, who is fresh off leading Louisville to the NCAA Finals.

