"What a ride it’s been" - Dani Busboom Kelly's husband Lane Kelly makes his feelings known as she takes over as the head coach of Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly's husband Lane Kelly expressed his thoughts as the former Husker took over as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team. The former player-turned-coach was appointed as the head coach of the team after coach John Cook announced his retirement after leading the team for 25 years.

The announcement about coach Cook's retirement by the official social media channels came off as a surprise for Nebraska Volleyball fans. However, as soon as it was announced that former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly would be taking over as the head coach of the team, players and fans extended their support and expressed their excitement to witness the team compete in the upcoming season.

Dani Busboom Kelly's husband, Lane Kelly took to Instagram to express his thoughts about the new development. He reflected on Busboom Kelly's journey from deciding to become a coach and now gearing up to lead the Huskers in the upcoming NCAA Division 1 volleyball season.

Lane Kelly expressed how it has been an exciting journey for them as a couple and he looked forward to witnessing her embarking on a new chapter in her coaching career.

"6 years ago Dan took a chance and followed her heart to coach VB, moving almost a thousand miles away from home. Dating at the time, I knew I had to go along for the ride.. What a ride it’s been! Starting a family, meeting incredible life long friends.. Can’t wait for what’s to come! Love you @coachdbk #GBR🌽"he wrote.

Dani Busboom Kelly on witnessing Nebraska Volleyball players' support

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts on receiving immense support from Nebraska Volleyball players after it was announced that she would be taking over as the head coach of the team. Busboom revealed how even though it was very tough for the players to come to terms with coach John Cook's retirement, they were ready to support her as she geared up to take over the new role.

Even though she did not know the players on a personal level, witnessing such a positive response made her feel overwhelmed.

"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," she said (via @huskervb on Instagram).

As Dani Busboom Kelly made a transition to Nebraska Volleyball, she thanked the players at Louiseville Volleyball and the support staff for being a part of a very important phase of her life.

