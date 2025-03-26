Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares BTS moments of photoshoot with Miss Nebraska

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her photoshoot with Miss Nebraska 2024, Kamryn Buchanan. Murray is awaiting her regular volleyball season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Murray had a stellar 2024 campaign, earning the Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of the Year for her contribution in the regional final sweep of the Wisconsin Badgers. The Cornhuskers blazed through to the NCAA semi-finals for the 12th time in former Coach John Cook's rule but succumbed to the eventual champions, Penn State.

Murray was named to the CAA Championship All-Tournament Team after recording 20 kills, a career-high six blocks, and 15 digs against Penn. Since then, she and her team have been spending quality downtime but have embarked on the beach volleyball season.

Amid this, Nebraska volleyball's outside hitter made her modeling debut with Kamryn Buchanan. The two posed in coordinated outfits and with their respective props. One look showed the volleyball player in a black bodycon while the other donned white. Another look had Murray in a black dress and Buchanan in a dress overlined with golden chains.

The Nebraska volleyball junior shared a carousel of pictures and videos and captioned:

"@harpermurrayy and @kamibuchanan BTS"

Murray and team last played beach volleyball on Saturday, March 22, outpacing St. Barabara 5-0 at the Moore College Beach Volleyball Complex. Shortly after, the Cornhuskers defeated the Masters with a score of 3-2.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray once opened up about how difficult it gets to manage academics alongside a volleyball career

Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals (Source: Getty)

Besides turning up the thrill on the volleyball court, Murray majors in sports media and communication at the University of Nebraska. Now that she utilizes NIL opportunities, the Nebraska volleyball player gets frustrated when her academic schedule is hampered.

Expressing how her recent visit to the Super Bowl made her feel, she said (via Huurdat Sports):

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me."

Harper Murray made it to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team in straight two years, 2023 and 2024. She was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten in 2024.

