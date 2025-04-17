Rebekah Allick pens 2-word reaction to Kenna Cogill officially joining Nebraska Volleyball team

Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker, Rebekah Allick, recently shared her thoughts on middle blocker Kenna Cogill's official commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball program. Cogill's transfer was recently announced by Nebraska volleyball's official Instagram post.

Kenna Cogill had been committed to Oregon earlier, but later changed her decision to join the Nebraska Volleyball team. The Oregon volleyball team underwent coaching changes as head coach Matt Ulmer left for Kansas. The news of her move to the Nebraska volleyball team was recently announced by the outfit's post on their Instagram page, to which Rebekah Allick replied:

“Let’s go!!”

Nebraska Volleyball's post featuring Rebekah Allick's comment - Source: via @huskervb on Instagram

Kenna Cogill has played at Perry High School in Arizona and had an average of 2.5 kills and 1.3 blocks per set. She concluded her high school career with 396 blocks and 778 kills with the Perry Pumas volleyball team. In her senior season, Cogill led her team to the Arizona 6A state tournament.

Rebekah Allick, on the other hand, was named to the AVCA All-Region Team twice in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she was the AVCA First Serve Showcase MVP and AVCA First Serve Showcase Best Middle Blocker. In 2023, she also received the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reflects on managing sports and academics

Rebekah Allick at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 15 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - Source: Getty

While Rebekah Allick is a notable member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on the academic front, she is pursuing her major in business management. During her interview with the Huskers in June 2024, the middle blocker expressed how she manages her studies and sports. She shared:

“I would have games where I was thinking about an exam. That is just reality. I care about these two things (volleyball and academics), so I needed to figure out a balance so I could be fully present in the gym but also do well in the classroom. You can ask my coaches: I ask lots of questions so I understand and can do my best. That's just who I am, and so that translates into the classroom as well.”

Allick was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023 and 2024. Last year, she was named the Best Middle Blocker and MVP at the AVCA First Serve Showcase. She currently holds the No.6 position in career blocks.

