Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and other players react to Lexi Rodriguez being honored with major award

Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and other players recently praised former Husker, Lexi Rodriguez, as she earned the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the New York Athletic Club. Rodriguez received the honor over Trey Augustine (Ice Hockey, Michigan State), Cooper Flagg (Basketball, Duke), Ashton Jeanty (Football, Boise State), Lee Kiefer (Fencing, USA), and Ilia Malinin (Figure Skating, USA).

Rodriguez became the first Husker to have earned the honor. The program announced the historic news on social media. Huskers' junior Andi Jackson shared the news on her Instagram story and praised the former libero, calling her the most deserving candidate.

"I know that's right," Jackson wrote. "The most deserving!!!!"

Screenshot of Jackson's Instagram story.

Nebraska's senior outside hitter Taylor Landfair also dropped a 2-word reaction while admiring Rodriguez and wrote:

"Always amazing."

Junior setter Bergen Reilley also lauded the former Husker by sharing the news on her Instagram story.

Maisie Boesiger penned a heartfelt note for the former Nebraska volleyball's player, referring to her as an inspiration. She also credited the now LOVB Omaha libero for changing the landscape of women's sports.

"You amaze me every day," she wrote. "I couldn't be more proud of everything you do. You are an inspiration for so many and you are forever changing women's sports. Love you so much."

Screenshot of Instagram stories.

Former Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez joins elite list of players after earning the 2025 AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha at a match against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following the recent major honor, Nebraska volleyball's former player Lexi Rodriguez joined an elite list of athletes who have won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, including legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, multiple-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, former track and field athletes Carl Lewis and Joyner-Kersee, and WNBA star Caitlyn Clark.

The 10-time Olympic medalist Lewis earned the prestigious award in 1981. The most decorated Olympian Phelps was honored with the award in 2003. Meanwhile, WNBA star Caitlyn Clark became the first athlete to win the award two consecutive times in 2022 and 2023. American surfer Carissa Moore, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games, became the first surfer to win the honor, in 2021.

Notably, Rodriguez also became the only third volleyball player to earn the prestigious award after Lauren Carlini (2016) and Kathryn Plummer (2018). As a Nebraska volleyball player, she was awarded with the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball Finalist and AVCA Region Freshman of the Year.

