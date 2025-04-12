Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops 2-word reaction on arena being named after legendary coach John Cook

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez had a sweet reaction to an arena being named after coach John Cook. He recently retired as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers team on January 29, 2025.
Cook served as Nebraska's head coach for 25 years, helping the team win four national titles, and wrapped up his role with a career record of 883-176. After such a storied coaching career, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the naming of John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday, April 11.
Along with the name, a life-size bronze statue will also be installed on the north side of the center. The Huskers shared the news on their social media, with Lexi Rodriguez reposting it on her Instagram story. She dropped a two-word reaction, expressing her feelings about the honor, writing:
"Feels right🤠"
After announcing his retirement in January, Cook penned a special note for his team on Instagram. He also exuded confidence in Dani Busboom Kelly, who succeeded him as Nebraska's head coach.
"I had no idea until this past week how many people have been touched and moved by Nebraska Volleyball. I want to thank everyone who reached out. It means a lot to me. Let's get ready for DBK and the team to unleash hell," read the message.
Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook opened up about his feelings after retirement
In a recent interview with Huurdat Sports, former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook expressed his feelings after retiring. He said that he does not feel that he has 'walked away' yet and revealed that he got several offers, but he turned down every one of them to spend time with his family.
"I don't feel like I've walked away yet. You wouldn't believe the amount of requests and things that I've been asked to do. I've turned down probably 80% of it just because it would mean that I wouldn't be able to do want to do which is be with the cowboys in Arizona right now and be in Wyoming with my grandchildren, my family and so, I had it turned down a lot of it just because I made that commitment you know, and that's what I want to do. So, I don't feel like I'm disconnected," he said. (4:40 onwards).
In the same interview, John Cook also revealed that he is in touch with Dani Busboom Kelly, and they discuss all the revenue shares, recruiting, and a few other things about the Nebraska volleyball team.