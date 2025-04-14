Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick pens 3-word reaction to teammate Maisie Boesiger's moments with favorite person

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekkah Allick shared her reaction to teammate Maisie Boesiger's glimpses with boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting. This comes amid the Huskers' preparatory sessions for their upcoming season.

Amid the indoor training, Boesiger went on a date night with her boyfriend in Downtown Kansas City. The couple was also seen together spending some personal time a couple of months back in February.

She shared a few pictures from their recent date night on her Instagram handle, where the volleyball player donned a black top while her boyfriend wore a blue shirt, and also featured some of the dishes Boesiger and her boyfriend had.

Allick reacted to the post and dropped a 3-word reaction to express her love towards the couple. She wrote:

"So cute Maisie!"

Screenshot of Allick's comment on Boesiger's post (Image via: @maisieboesiger/Instagram)

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger, currently in her senior year at the Husker program, hasn't had many sets (13) to play compared to her teammate, Allick (109). In these 13 sets, Boesiger has been able to grab six digs to her name, while Allick has contributed to 198 kills and 34 digs across the sets she played.

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick opens up about playing for the program

Rebekah Allick (in glasses) (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick shed light on the feelings she has about representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program. In an interview, Allick said that she feels quite honored to represent the program, especially after being trusted by then-head coach, John Cook, as a local player.

Additionally, she also mentioned that despite being a local Nebraska player, she wants to fulfill her expectations and make a name for herself in other states outside Nebraska. She said:

"It's an honor and it's a privilege, I mean I know coach really loves to pick up locals and you know, I don't want to let him down because I think it's really easy to ride what's comfortable and I don't really assert myself just because I'm aware that I'm from here and that's enough for some people. I have my own standards, my own expectations and I want to make a name for myself outside the state of Nebraska and so there's pressure," she said (via 1890 Nebraska, 1:35 onwards).

During the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball senior also said that she had also considered joining programs such as Creighton before coming to the Huskers program.

