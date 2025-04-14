  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick pens 3-word reaction to teammate Maisie Boesiger's moments with favorite person

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick pens 3-word reaction to teammate Maisie Boesiger's moments with favorite person

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 14, 2025 16:09 GMT
Rebekah Allick and Maisie Boesiger (Image via: Both Getty)
Rebekah Allick and Maisie Boesiger (Image via: Both Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekkah Allick shared her reaction to teammate Maisie Boesiger's glimpses with boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting. This comes amid the Huskers' preparatory sessions for their upcoming season.

Ad

Amid the indoor training, Boesiger went on a date night with her boyfriend in Downtown Kansas City. The couple was also seen together spending some personal time a couple of months back in February.

She shared a few pictures from their recent date night on her Instagram handle, where the volleyball player donned a black top while her boyfriend wore a blue shirt, and also featured some of the dishes Boesiger and her boyfriend had.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Allick reacted to the post and dropped a 3-word reaction to express her love towards the couple. She wrote:

"So cute Maisie!"
Screenshot of Allick&#039;s comment on Boesiger&#039;s post (Image via: @maisieboesiger/Instagram)
Screenshot of Allick's comment on Boesiger's post (Image via: @maisieboesiger/Instagram)

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger, currently in her senior year at the Husker program, hasn't had many sets (13) to play compared to her teammate, Allick (109). In these 13 sets, Boesiger has been able to grab six digs to her name, while Allick has contributed to 198 kills and 34 digs across the sets she played.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick opens up about playing for the program

Rebekah Allick (in glasses) (Image via: Getty)
Rebekah Allick (in glasses) (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick shed light on the feelings she has about representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program. In an interview, Allick said that she feels quite honored to represent the program, especially after being trusted by then-head coach, John Cook, as a local player.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that despite being a local Nebraska player, she wants to fulfill her expectations and make a name for herself in other states outside Nebraska. She said:

"It's an honor and it's a privilege, I mean I know coach really loves to pick up locals and you know, I don't want to let him down because I think it's really easy to ride what's comfortable and I don't really assert myself just because I'm aware that I'm from here and that's enough for some people. I have my own standards, my own expectations and I want to make a name for myself outside the state of Nebraska and so there's pressure," she said (via 1890 Nebraska, 1:35 onwards).
Ad
youtube-cover

During the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball senior also said that she had also considered joining programs such as Creighton before coming to the Huskers program.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications