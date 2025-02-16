Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger shares a glimpse of her date night with boyfriend Nolan Schwarting

Maisie Boesiger recently shared a peek into a special moment with her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting, in her latest Instagram story update. The player is currently gearing up for the 2025 volleyball season.

Boesiger has been a part of the Nebraska Volleyball team since 2022 and has delivered some notable performances in several matches. She concluded her 2024 NCAA Volleyball season after competing in the semi-final of the tournament after her team was bested by Penn State. The Cornhuskers had the lead in the initial two rounds; however, their opponent started dominating from the third round, eventually claiming victory.

The player is presently in her off-season, and amid this, she shared a glimpse of her date night with her boyfriend, Schwarting. She took to her Instagram story, sharing a mirror selfie of them posing while Boesiger wore a black net-collared top paired with black leather pants, and her partner donned a casual yet fashionable fit. The story's caption read:

"Date night🖤 Shirt from @555botiquespa."

Maisie Boesiger's Instagram story

Ahead of this post, Maisie Boesiger's chemistry with her former teammate, Lexi Rodriguez, was seen on social media as the latter shared charming pictures on Instagram. The duo posted cute pictures with each other portraying their friendship and added a caption:

"Always have my girl ❣️ "

Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about being a part of the Nebraska Huskers

Maisie Boesiger has been a significant player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2022, when she joined the team after completing her education at Norris High School in Firth, Nebraska. She recently sat in an interview with 1890 Nebraska, where she opened up about what wearing Nebraska's uniform means to her. Calling it her dream, she said:

“It’s been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl , who plays volleyball growing up here dreams of, and it’s just been honestly better than I could ever have imagined getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home. It’s something that’s really special, and I definitely don’t take it lightly," said Maisie Boesiger.

She further said that getting recruited at Nebraska was special for her and added,

"Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there I didn’t know if I wanted to go somewhere else. But I think that as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it’s definitely something that I would never pass up."

Maisie Boesiger has some good stats in her resume, as she has made 36 digs throughout her career, and the highest number of digs in a single match is 2, which she made against Wichita State.

