Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known as he reunites with her teammate Maisie Boesiger

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared a couple of photos with her teammate, Maisie Boesiger, on social media. The two reunited as Rodriguez committed herself to LOVB Omaha for the 2025 season.

In the photos, both of them were seen dressed in stylish outfits with black jackets draped over their shoulders. Boesiger wore a white cropped sweatshirt with red lettering, while Rodriguez wore a black top paired with a delicate necklace.

In February 2025, Rodriguez shared the photos on her Instagram handle accompanied by a caption:

"Always have my girl ❣️"

Lexi Rodriguez, in her senior year, marked her legacy as Nebraska's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. She became only the third player in program history to earn four AVCA All-American honors and the fifth to secure first-team all-conference recognition in all four seasons. As a standout libero, she was a finalist for AVCA National Player of the Year and the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball. Rodriguez played a crucial role in Nebraska's success, starting all 36 matches and averaging 3.88 digs per set.

Lexi Rodriguez reflects on former Nebraska Volleyball teammates

Lexi Rodriguez at LOVB match - Week 3 - Omaha - Source: Getty

In a December 2024 interview with Hail Varsity, following a defeat against Penn State in the 2024 NCAA Semifinal match, Lexi Rodriguez expressed her pride in her team despite falling short of their goal of winning a national championship. She acknowledged the incredible journey they had had together and told her teammates how proud she was of them.

In the interview, Rodriguez emphasized that they have left lasting marks on Nebraska's volleyball program. She also expressed her gratitude for coaches, teammates, and the program. In the interview, she said:

"Like last year, we have so much that we can be proud of, and I mean I'm done here, so just telling them that like they're an incredible group of girls, and we've all left an incredible mark on this program and just on the sport of volleyball itself. (0:14 onwards) "

In a dramatic 2024 NCAA Women's volleyball semifinal match in December 2024, Penn State pulled off a comeback to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a five-set match. After dropping the first two sets, 23-25 and 18-25, Penn State fought back with determination, taking the next three sets 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13 to complete a reverse sweep.

Lexi Rodriguez, after concluding her four-year collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, joined LOVB Omaha in 2025.

