Lexi Rodriguez recently shared an adorable post, showcasing her bond with ex-Nebraska teammate Maisie Boesiger. The latter, overwhelmed with it, shared a cute reaction to it.

Rodriguez turned pro after the 2024 NCAA season and made her space in the LOVB Omaha Squad. Her last pro match was against the Atlanta Vibe, where her team dominated the tournament with 3-1. She is currently a part of the Pro Volleyball Federation, Women, and will next be seen on the court on February 16 for her team's match against San Diego Mojo.

Amid this, she shared an adorable post with her ex-teammate, Maisie Boesiger, on Instagram. She uploaded a bunch of cute pictures of them posing together while Rodriguez rocked an all-black outfit and Boesiger wore a Cornhusker's t-shirt. The post's caption read:

"Always have my girl❣️"

The latter reacted to this sweet update by resharing this post on her Instagram handle and writing a cute note that read:

"My bestie🫶🫶🫶 "

Maisie Boesiger's Instagram story

This isn't the first time Lexi Rodriguez shared a post with her teammates on social media; she recently shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story with Boesiger and Bergen Reilly. She wrote in the story:

"My girls"

Rodriguez wrapped up her 2024 season after competing in the semifinal of the NCAA Volleyball Championship, where her team faced defeat by Penn State. Her team had the lead in the first two rounds; however, their opponent picked up momentum from the third round and advanced to the finals.

Lexi Rodriguez penned an emotional note while leaving Nebraska volleyball

After the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships, Lexi Rodriguez immediately turned pro with LOVB Omaha, joining the Pro Volleyball Federation, Women. Amid this transition, the athlete took to her Instagram handle, sharing a heartfelt message about her journey at the Nebraska volleyball.

She extended gratitude toward the team, thanking them for giving her the opportunity to compete on such a big stage.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program. Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," Lexi Rodriguez said.

She added:

"A little girl is now a young woman who has grown in many ways that she can explain. She is starting her next chapter now. But she is lucky enough to say that she will always be a husker. So thank you. As always, Go Big Red!"

Lexi Rodriguez also recently expressed her feelings about making her pro debut in the 2025 volleyball season.

