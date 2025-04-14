Nebraska Volleyball’s Maisie Boesiger drops adorable highlights with boyfriend from date night

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger has shared glimpses of her date night with boyfriend Nolan Schwarting. The highlights include them adorably posing for the camera, Boesiger holding a drink, and a peek at the food served.

While Boesiger turned heads in a black crop top and blue jeans, her boyfriend sports a turquoise shirt and beige shorts in photos taken at a café/restaurant in Downtown Kansas City.

Following their date night, Boesiger posted adorable pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle, captioning the post:

“Date night with my fav🤩🏙️🤍✨”

Boyfriend Nolan Schwarting reacted to the glimpses posted by the Nebraska Volleyball senior, commenting:

“Love you❤️❤️”

Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger's boyfriend's comment. Credits - Instagram/ @maisieboesiger

The two also celebrated the Christmas holidays together, with Boesiger sharing snaps on her Instagram. In the post, she can be seen wearing a cute above-the-knee dress, while her boyfriend Nolan Schwarting dons a Christmas-themed patterned jacket.

Take a look at her holiday celebrations here -

For the Volleyball program, as a junior, she featured in nine games and recorded six digs during the season. One of her best performances came in her sophomore year when she recorded a career-high six digs against Kentucky on September 17, helping Nebraska Volleyball secure the win. She also scored an ace during the match.

Maisie Boesiger cheers on ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez and other Huskers before the LOVB championship game

: Maisie Boesiger at 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Maisie Boesiger supported LOVB Omaha and player Lexi Rodriguez ahead of the LOVB Finals matchup between Omaha and Austin. Before the championship clash, current Nebraska Volleyball players, including Boesiger, Taylor Landfair, Rebekah Allick, and Bergen Reilly, sent their well wishes to the LOVB Omaha squad.

Boesiger, who has been close friends with Rodriguez since their time at the college, shared a message for her former teammate and other Huskers (via the team's official Instagram account), stating:

“Hi guys. It’s Maisie! I just wanted to come on and wish LOVB Omaha good luck tonight. Always cheering on Miss Lexi and all the former Huskers. Good luck guys.”

However, LOVB Austin tasted success, emerging as the inaugural League One Volleyball's winner. They had a comprehensive victory against the LOVB Omaha in the finals with scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. Notably, Austin’s Madisen Skinner was named MVP of the LOVB Finals.

