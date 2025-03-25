Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger shares glimpse of spending quality time with former teammate Lexi Rodriguez

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger shared a sneak peek of spending quality time with her ex-teammate Lexi Rodriguez. The latter turned pro after competing in the 2024 NCAA season.

Ad

Boesiger recently concluded her 2025 beach volleyball season after competing for her team against Santa Barbara on March 22 at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex. The Cornhuskers defeated the opposite team with a score of 5-0.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, competed for her team, LOVB Omaha, against LOVB Houston on March 23, where her team was bested by their opponent with a score of 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, and 25-23.

In this match, Rodriguez got her first start as a defensive specialist and attained six digs and an assist. Shortly after the match, she spent some quality time with her ex-Nebraska teammate, Boesiger. The latter shared a picture of the LOVB Omaha's libero on her Instagram story, where she posed cutely in a restaurant named Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina while having tacos and nachos on the table.

Ad

Trending

The story's caption read:

"@tipsytinastacocantina w/ my bestie @lexi.rodriguez."

Maisie Boesiger's Instagram story

A few days before their beach visit, Boesiger penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Rodriguez, showing their adorable bond with each other. She shared a bunch of pictures from their four-year journey together and wrote:

Ad

"Happy birthday to my best friend💖💖 little dump from the last 4 years… You are such a ray of light to everyone that you meet. Thank you for shaping me into who I am today. A friendship like this comes once in a lifetime and I am so proud to call you my bestie miss Lexi. Thank you for the endless laughs and smiles, year 22 will be the best one yet," Boesiger wrote.

Ad

Rodriguez dropped an emotional one-word comment on this cute post.

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about her new start with LOVB Omaha

The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, opened up about her new start with LOVB Omaha after her pro debut against the LOVB Salt Lake at the Maverik Center on February 9. Her team won the match with a score of 3-2, and following this, she made her appearance in the 'Omaha World-Herald' segment, where she made her feelings known about being a rookie on her team. (1:44 onward)

Ad

“I mean practices going against all the professionals are definitely hard as well, but I think it's also like that good mental break just going through senior year last season, like just such a long, overwhelming year and so just having that where I kind of just get to be the young gal just floating around being the rookie, it's been it's been a lot of fun. So I'm having a good time," former Nebraska volleyball player, Rodriguez said.

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez's last match with the Nebraska volleyball team was the semifinal match of the 2024 NCAA season, where her team lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback