"Crying"-Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson and ex-player Kennedi Orr react to Maisie Boesiger's heartwarming birthday wish for Lexi Rodriguez

Nebraska player Maisie Boesiger's heartfelt birthday note for Lexi Rodriguez garnered praise from Andi Jackson and ex-player Kennedi Orr. Although Rodriguez turned pro after graduating from college volleyball, she is in close contact with her Husker teammates.

The libero, who capped her Nebraska career with all-time highest digs of 1,897, has been playing in the LOVB with the Omaha team since January this year. She was fresh off the semi-final match-up against Penn State Nittany Lions in the run for the NCAA Championships title. However, Rodriguez and her team succumbed to the eventual champion despite their best efforts.

Now playing in the LOVB regular season, the standout libero celebrated her 22nd birthday with her Huskers teammates, Kennedi Orr, Kendall Corey, and Kendall Moriarty with delectable food and enjoyable drinks on March 11. On her special day, she received love from several fans and fellow players, especially Maisie Boesiger, a senior libero in the Nebraska program.

In her Instagram post, Boesiger penned a heartfelt note and a picture dump from their four-year journey together.

"Happy birthday to my best friend💖💖 little dump from the last 4 years… You are such a ray of light to everyone that you meet. Thank you for shaping me into who I am today. A friendship like this comes once in a lifetime and I am so proud to call you my bestie miss Lexi. Thank you for the endless laughs and smiles, year 22 will be the best one yet," Maisie Boesiger captioned.

The pictures included happy and emotional moments they shared in and out of the volleyball court. The photo carousel garnered love from middle blocker Andi Jackson and ex-Husker Kennedi Orr.

Jackson wrote:

"Crying this is so cute"

Andi Jackson's comment on Maisie Boesiger's post; Instagram - @maisieboesiger

Orr joined forces and wrote:

"CUTEEE!!!"

Kennedi Orr's comment on Boesiger's post; Instagram - @maisieboesiger

Andi Jackson once shared she felt proud to be Lexi Rodriguez's teammate in the Nebraska program

Lexi Rodriguez at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Jackson and Rodriguez last shared the court at the NCAA Championships semi-finals where the former posted career-high 19 kills but couldn't bring the win for the team. Since the match was the last for Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, it was an emotional one for all the Cornhuskers.

Andi Jackson made her feelings known about the seniors, saying:

"The seniors are truly the most empowered selfless women that I have ever met and they are the epitome of volleyball and they hold themselves so well and they represent our program so well. It has just been such an honor to play by their side and be their teammate and I am so proud to get to call myself Merritt and Lexi's teammate."

Lexi Rodriguez was the finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year and Honda Sport Award for Volleyball in 2024. She also amassed the AVCA Region Player of the Year and was named AVCA All-Region Team for the fourth time.

