Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, Merritt Beason, and others react to Lexi Rodriguez's 22nd birthday celebration

Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, and others reacted to Lexi Rodriguez's birthday dump as the former Nebraska volleyball player turned 22. Rodriguez will soon head to Week 10 with her Omaha team in the ongoing LOVB season.

The 22-year-old, who won everyone's hearts during her time at the Nebraska Volleyball program, concluded her collegiate season with 1,897 digs before shifting to a pro career with League One Volleyball.

In her first professional year, the libero often shares fun times with her Omaha teammates. Recently, she reunited with the Huskers, Kennedi Orr, Kendall Coriarty, and Kendall Coley to celebrate her 22nd birthday. In an Instagram photo carousel, the former Nebraska volleyball player was seen enjoying drinks with her friends, posing with party balloons, and indulging in a delicious plate of food and clams.

"nothing new, just 22," she captioned.

Several Cornhuskers appeared in the comment section to share their love for the pro player.

Andi Jackson, the middle blocker in her junior season at Nebraska, commented:

"Queen"

Andi Jackson comments on Lexi's post; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Another former Husker, Merritt Beason, wrote:

"Cutest bday girl"

Merritt Beason comments on Lexi's post; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Kennedi Orr, a senior in the Nebraska program with Lexi, showed love with a customized GIF. Kendall Moriarty also had the same reaction.

In early March, Rodriguez shared the court with the former assistant coach and Olympic medalist, Jordan Larson, as both play in the LOVB Omaha team. They joined Wong-Orantes and took on the Atlanta team but faced defeat 2-3.

Omaha's official Instagram account shared a legendary picture of them and wrote:

"1 frame. 3 legends"

Lexi Rodriguez shared her pre-game rituals which typically include coffee and a brief time for make-up

Rodriguez at the Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez often enjoys off-court moments with her LOVB team. Recently, in a similar session with her fellow pro players, she shared her routine on a typical game day, saying:

"Every single game day, I have to get a coffee and probably take at least 45 minutes to do my hair and makeup that's like my routine.”

Lexi Rodriguez was the third Husker in Nebraska history to become a four-time AVCA All-American. She also earned the Big Ten Libero of the Year honor in her senior season. The 22-year-old's AVCA Region Player of the Year accolade was the first for a libero in program all-time.

She was a finalist for the 2024 Honda Sport Award for volleyball and the AVCA National Player of the Year honor. Lexi Rodriguez made the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team in straight years (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

