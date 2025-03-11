Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shows off new nails amid ongoing season of the LOVB Omaha

In her recent update, former Nebraska Cornhuskers player Lexi Rodriguez shared a glimpse of her new nails. The athlete turned pro with LOVB Omaha shortly after concluding the 2024 NCAA season with Nebraska.

Rodriguez was last seen on the court on Friday, March 7, playing for LOVB Omaha against LOVB Salt Lake, who dominated the match with a score of 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19. She and her team will next be seen competing on Friday, March 14, against Madison at the Alliant Energy Center.

While preparing for her upcoming match, the player recently got her nails done and showed it off on social media. She took to her Instagram story, sharing a mirror selfie from her, which emphasized her new green almond-shaped nails. She captioned the story:

"New nails💅🏻"

Rodriguez’s Instagram story - @lexi.rodriguez__

Rodriguez ended her legacy at Nebraska Cornhuskers after the team's heartbreak against Penn State at the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA National Volleyball Championship. Her team initially dominated the first two rounds. However, Penn State picked up pace from the third set and won the match with a score of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

After this upset, Lexi Rodriguez turned pro with the LOVB Omaha and debuted on January 25 against Madison, with her team winning the match 3-1.

When Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about the impact of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on her life

In the post-match interview after the semifinal match of the NCAA season in December 2024, Lexi Rodriguez opened up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's impact on her life. She appreciated everyone, including her coaches and teammates, for helping her throughout her journey and believing in her, which boosted her self-confidence.

She also said that the program was completely transformational for her, Rodriguez called it the 'best' thing that happened to her, adding:

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

She also expressed gratitude toward the team's fans, who always supported and cheered the players and helped improve the self-esteem of the entire team.

