Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops two-word reaction to Chiamaka Nwokolo joining LOVB Omaha

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reacted to former University of Pittsburgh's middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo joining the LOVB Omaha. Nwokolo joined the team as it entered its inaugural season of LOVB Pro.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Nwokolo had a remarkable run at the University of Pittsburgh from 2019 to 2023. After graduating, she spent two seasons with the Pro Volleyball Federation, following her selection as a sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Nwokolo led the Pittsburgh Panthers to their first-ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2020, their first NCAA Final Four appearance in 2021, and to the national semifinals in 2022 and 2023. The Ohio-based volleyball player received the Second Team All-ACC honors twice after holding the Panthers' record for both single season and career hitting percentage after posting .392 and .432, respectively.

Following Nwokolo's induction into LOVB Omaha, the team announced the news to fans on social media and drafted a welcoming message.

"CHIAMAKA NWOKOLO 💚"

"Our LOVB Omaha family just got a little bigger🥹," the caption further said.

Former Nebraska player Rodriguez, who is currently serving as a Libero for the LOVB Omaha Volleyball, expressed her joy and penned a heartfelt message for the announcement.

"Yay!! Welcome," she wrote adding a dancing emoji.

Nwokolo is poised to compete against LOVB Salt Lake on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the home arena, Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lexi Rodriguez expresses gratitude for unwavering support after bidding adieu to Nebraska Volleyball

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha prior to a match against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her journey with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in December 2024 before joining LOVB Omaha. During her press conference in December 2024, following her final game for the Huskers, Rodriguez thanked her teammates and coaches, highlighting the change they brought in her life.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't.

"So I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Lexi Rodriguez earned a spot on the semi-finalist list for the AAU Sullivan Award 2025.

