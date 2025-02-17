Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez rocks stylish printed top and jeans with hat look as she expresses 'love' for LOVB

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared glimpses from her off-time amid her first pro session. This comes ahead of her side's clash against LOVB Houston on Friday (Feb 21).

Rodriguez recently featured during her pro side's match against the LOVB Omaha Salt Lake on Feb 9, where she also scored a point. She has been having a fun time with her LOVB Omaha teammates attending photoshoots and doing fun commentary.

Amid this, Rodriguez took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her recent look in her story. In the post, the former Nebraska libero can be seen donning a printed t-shirt and jeans. She further expressed her love for LOVB and remarked:

"i love @lovb"

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram story (Image via: Rodriguez's Instagram)

Lexi Rodriguez's pro side recently faced a 1-3 defeat against LOVB Austin on Feb. 17 while she didn't get any time in the match.

Lexi Rodriguez opens up about watching her other Nebraska teammates

Rodriguez playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Championships against Pittsburgh (Image via: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her experiences of watching her other Nebraska teammates in their pro careers. In contrast to Rodriguez, who plays in LOVB, several of her teammates such as Merritt Beason and Layla Blackwell have found their place in the Pro Volleyball Federation league. Beason plays for the Atlanta Vibe while Blackwell is at the San Diego Mojos.

In a recent interview, Rodriguez shared that she is quite excited to watch teammates like Beason and Blackwell on TV and also made a special remark for Ally Batenhorst who took a transition from Nebraska to USC for the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, she also mentioned that her teammates are enjoying their stay in the US and competing in the Volleyball league. She said (via Husker Nation, 4:05 onwards):

"I think I just getting to step outside of it and watch them, like obviously I got to watch Ally (Batenhorst) at USC and I was, Merritt, Lindsey, Leyla all their teammates and stuff and got to watch their amazing careers but getting like watch them on TV and just look at all the little things is really fun."

"I mean I'm really proud of all of them and I think they are really enjoying it and just enjoying the opportunity to stay in the US and get to compete."

During her conversation, Lexi Rodriguez also stated that for the better growth of volleyball in the country, there should be just one league in the future.

