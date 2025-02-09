LOVB Omaha player Lexi Rodriguez recently expressed her feelings for former teammate Kenndi Orr after making her professional debut on Sunday (February 9). Rodriguez played LOVB Omaha's clash against LOVB Salt Lake which her side won 3-2.

Notably, Rodriguez also showcased her impressive serving skills during the match and scored an ace to help her side to victory in her first professional match. The LOVB's Instagram handle shared glimpses of Rodriguez's debut following the match which featured the serve that gave her the first ace of her professional career.

The caption of the video remarked:

"An impressive debut for the people’s princess @lexi.rodriguez__! This drop serve was nasty."

Rodriguez shared this post on her stories and added a comment in appreciation to former teammate and Nebraska serving specialist, Kennedi Orr. She wrote:

"@kennediorr taught me everything I know."

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram story feat her appreciation for Kennedi Orr (Image via: Rodriguez's Instagram)

Following their debut in the 2021-22 season, Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr spent their four years of collegiate together in the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball program.

Lexi Rodriguez comments on her supporting role in LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez during her warmups before the match against LOVB Madison on the third day of League One Volleyball (Image via: Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about the supporting role she has found herself in after joining the LOVB Omaha. In a recent interview, the former Nebraska captain shared about the adjustments she has made for this role after being a regular playing member in the Huskers side.

Rodriguez stated that she had an idea that she would be playing this supportive role in LOVB Omaha but she was open to experiencing this inaugral season of LOVB in her rookie year.

She said (via Husker Online Youtube channel, 1:08 onwards):

"I played every match at Nebraska, so definitely an adjustment but I'm kind of prepared. When I was coming into this, I might not play, I might play as a serving sub like I was pretty open to whatever it was going to look like and kind of just coming into this specific season, my rookie year after just playing a whole season, just ready to learn and kind of embrace this new game and new era of volleyball."

Lexi Rodriguez played 36 matches and 122 sets in her last year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She contributed 17 points and inflicted 473 digs to the Husker's side this season.

