"Greatest tradition" - Andi Jackson, Lexi Rodriguez and others react to Harper Murray's fun moments with fellow Nebraska players at Memorial Stadium

Lexi Rodriguez, Andi Jackson, and others reacted to Harper Murray and the girls striking poses to emulate the sculptures in front of the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Murray will start the upcoming NCAA season as a junior at Nebraska.

The teenager helped the Nebraska women's volleyball team to reach the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA season. She then bagged 20 kills, 15 digs, a career-high six blocks, and three aces in the semifinal match against No. 2 Penn State. However, Nebraska went on to lose the match.

Murray then bid farewell to her seniors Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, as the latter two turned professional. Despite being physically away, the Cornhuskers show love and support on each other's social media posts.

Recently, Murray and her fellow juniors Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilley, and senior, Maisie Boisiger, were enjoying themselves by striking fun poses to emulate the statues outside the National Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The outside hitter shared the photo on her Instagram handle with the caption:

"TGIF"

The hilarious post garnered the attention of LOVB player Lexi Rodriguez, Andi Jackson, and others.

Rodriguez was amused to see her juniors pose, commenting:

"These are hilarious"

Lexi Rodriguez commented on Harper Murray's post; Instagram - @jharpermurrayy

Andi Jackson joined forces and said"

"Greatest tradition"

Andi Jackson commented on Harper Murray's post; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Reilly noticed a similarity with Tebowing, an act named after Tim Tebow that involves kneeling and praying while others are engaged in other activities.

"Tebowing"

Bergen Reilly commented on Murray's post; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Harper Murray talked about the team's approach in 2025 after losing the title-winning chances in the 2024 season

MUrray playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Cornhuskers made it to the Final Four at the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championship, the 12th time the team achieved so in head coach John Cook's rule. However, the Cornhuskers couldn't defeat Penn State in the semi-final round, bidding farewell to the seniors and John Cook without the National title in their resumes.

Now, when Dani Busboom Kelly stepped up as the new head coach, Harper Murray shed light on how she and her team can win the title for Cook, Kelly, and the young girls who look up to them.

"A lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach. But I think the way that we can reframe that in our head is now we can win one for him. And I think that's the best way to approach this year. And you know, we can win one for coach. We can win one for Dani. We can win one for all the little girls that look up to us in Nebraska and around the country. So, I think that's how we need to reframe it for this year,” she said [1:31:01 onwards]

Harper Murray made the AVCA All-Region team and All-Big Ten First team in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

