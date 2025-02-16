WATCH: Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez delivers hilarious mic’d-up sideline commentary during LOVB Omaha practice session

The ex-libero of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Lexi Rodriguez, is now pursuing her professional career with the LOVB Omaha, women's indoor volleyball team. The LOVB Pro recently posted Rodriguez giving her light-hearted commentary through the session.

Ad

Rodriguez led an incredible career with the Cornhuskers program and played under AVCA Hall of Famer and former head coach, John Cook. With Nebraska, she concluded with being the all-time career leader in digs. She was named the AVCA All-American four times, becoming the third individual in the program's history to earn the honours. Through its Instagram post, League One Volleyball shared its thoughts on the analysis provided by the notable libero.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“COACH LEXI MIC'D UP, I can't even see half the court from up here. Best court ever!!!!!! Ready baaalllll wooooo!! Did we rotate?? My hands are freezing, oh my goodness, yeah, good swing, woooo!! Nice job guys. What a smooth transition! Wooo! great day! get there, get there yesss!! This one's worth $100, just kidding, it's worth a high-five. They're having fun. My kids are built different. I thought you guys did great. Wooo! all right, 123 LOVB,” Lexi Rodriguez said.

Ad

Rodriguez signed with LOVB Omaha after ending her prominent period of triumphs with Nebraska. She has also made her professional debut with LOVB Omaha. Rodriguez was named to the All-Big Ten First Team four times and was the AVCA National Freshman of the Year. Last year, she was named the AVCA Region Player of the Year and AVCA National Player of the Year Finalist.

Lexi Rodriguez reflected on her favorite memory with Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lexi Rodriguez at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rogriguez is an American volleyball player who played with the Nebraska Cornhuskers during her prominent collegiate career. During one of her press conferences in November 2024, Rodriguez shed light on her favorite moment in the building with his teammates. She mentioned via Inside Nebraska.

Ad

Ad

“I think one of my favorites would be last year hosting the Elite A and being able to get that win and be able to make it to the final four and have our last game in here be a huge really big win for us. I think just every day having those practices and those moments with all my teammates has ultimately been the best part of these four years,” Lexi Rodriguez shared. [1:09 onwards]

In her concluding match with the program, she surpassed the ex-Nebraska and two-time Olympic medallist Justine Wong-Orantes' record in digs. Rodriguez reflected that sharing the time with her teammates and bonding with them along her journey has been some of the best moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback