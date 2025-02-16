Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez poses in all-new outfits with LOVB Omaha teammates days after pro debut

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, posed with her LOVB Omaha teammates before the Omaha team takes on Austin in the first match of the triple-header. Rodriguez turned pro with the LOVB after posting a successful senior season in Nebraska.

Lexi Rodriguez has not only amassed titles and honors in her college volleyball career but also garnered immense love from her teammates. In her final NCAA game against Penn State in the NCAA semifinals, she contributed 15 digs and five assists but succumbed to the latter team, which eventually became the National Champions.

Following that, Rodriguez bid farewell to her collegiate career as an all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. Rodriguez then turned pro with LOVB, debuting against the Madison squad on January 24, 2025, helping her team clinch victory.

Now, as her team geared up for the February 17th game against Austin, Lexi Rodriguez was featured in the 'Styling for Semis' walk-in alongside her teammates, as posted on LOVBOma's official Instagram handle.

Here's the picture carousel:

Lexi Rodriguez also posed in a similar setting after her pro debut in a post from February 11, 2025.

"Couldn’t think of a better start to 2025 than with @lovboma 🫶🏼🤭" she captioned.

Rodriguez became a four-time AVCA All-American, the third Cornhusker in history to achieve the honor. Moreover, her four first-team all-conference honors made her the fifth player in Nebraska history to accomplish that.

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known to her Omaha teammates after turning pro with LOVB

Rodriguez with her fellow Huskers at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez was all praises for her LOVB Omaha teammates for their unwavering support after she turned pro. She further highlighted how well she bonded with the girls in such a short time. In her Instagram post from a while ago, 2025, she sat for a press conference and said:

"There are incredible leaders - Jordan, Justine, and even just Jaali and her presence. Come on. But still, I think just all three of them. Like, hold down the fort and are so consistent and so just, they make you better, they make people around them better and so, no matter who's next to them, whose name gets called I think when you're out there with them," she noted.

Rodriguez further added:

"How they carry themselves makes you believe in yourself and I mean they do it every single day and I think just that trust that they have out there is pretty special."

The 21-year-old received the Big Ten Liebro of the Year acclaim in her senior season among other honors.

